Parts of Sofia Will Remain Without Water for 12 Hours

In connection with the replacement of a shut-off valve on "Beli Dunav" street, district "Nadezhda-3" from Sofia Water warns that today (April 16) it is necessary to stop the water supply from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. in the area of the districts:

"Nadezhda-1"

"Nadezhda-3"

"Vrabnitsa-1"

Due to the implementation of an investment project for the reconstruction of the street water supply along "Tsar Ivan Asen II" street, the village of Kokalyane, it is necessary to stop the water supply from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. in the area between:



"Iskar" street, "Tsar Ivan Asen II" street, "Yovanets" street and "Samokovsko shose" street, Debelo guno and Mihovo blato.



In connection with the interruption of the building's water supply diversion on "Smrekata" street, the village of German, the water supply must be stopped from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. in the area of:



village of German and cottage zone The Terraces.



Construction and assembly works on "Veselin Hanchev" Street, "Moderno Predgradie" district require the suspension of water supply from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. in the area between:



"Veselin Hanchev" Street, "Georgi Karaslavov" Street, "Obelsko Shose" Street and "Efrem Karanfilov" Street, "Henri Nestle" Street #7 and #9, "Toncho Zhechev" Street #13.



If the duration of the construction and repair activities exceeds 12 hours, "Sofia Water" will provide an alternative water supply with water carriers.