German Interior Minister Affirms Strong Support for Bulgaria's Schengen Membership

In a significant affirmation of bilateral relations, German Federal Minister of the Interior and Community, Nancy Faeser, reiterated Germany's unwavering support for Bulgaria's full membership in the Schengen area during her visit to the country on Monday. Faeser emphasized that Germany, alongside its federal government, stands firmly behind Bulgaria's fulfillment of the European Commission's criteria for Schengen accession, asserting that these requirements were met and implemented in full as of 2023.

Accompanied by Bulgarian caretaker Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov, Faeser visited the Kapitan Andreevo border control checkpoint, where they discussed various aspects of bilateral cooperation in internal affairs, border management, and the ongoing challenges posed by illegal migration. Expressing gratitude for Germany's steadfast support, Stoyanov highlighted the positive trend in border security, noting a significant decrease in attempted crossings compared to the previous year.

Addressing inquiries regarding the recently adopted Migration and Asylum Pact, Stoyanov underscored its importance in fostering solidarity among EU member states and enhancing external border protection. Faeser echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the necessity of safeguarding external borders to ensure the integrity of Europe's open borders. Both ministers emphasized the collaborative nature of the pact and its role in setting common standards and promoting unity within the EU.

Responding to concerns raised by a German journalist regarding incidents of violence and theft against refugees, Stoyanov highlighted the Interior Ministry's proactive measures in addressing such crimes, noting a considerable reduction in reported cases since assuming office in June 2023. He assured that every perpetrator would be held accountable for their actions through thorough investigations conducted by special commissions.

The visit also included an inspection of border control operations at Kapitan Andreevo and the Trilateral Centre for Police and Customs Cooperation between Bulgaria, Turkey, and Greece, underscoring the ongoing efforts to enhance regional security and collaboration.