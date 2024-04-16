Green Movement Party Announces Split from We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria Coalition Ahead of June Elections

Politics | April 16, 2024, Tuesday // 08:17
Bulgaria: Green Movement Party Announces Split from We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria Coalition Ahead of June Elections

The Green Movement party has declared its intention to contest the upcoming June 9 European and national elections outside the framework of the We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria (WCC-DB) coalition. The decision, announced via the party's official website, follows a period of internal deliberation and reflects a divergence in strategic vision.

Citing concerns over the effectiveness of the current coalition structure in championing democratic principles and advancing key reforms for Bulgaria, the Green Movement emphasized the need for a new approach. The decision to break away from the WCC-DB coalition was preceded by extensive consultations with party members, revealing widespread support for independent participation or collaboration with alternative alliances.

Crucially, the Green Movement underscored its alignment with the European Greens, highlighting its pro-European identity and commitment to progressive values. Rejecting any prospect of coalition with parties associated with the status quo, such as GERB and the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), the party reaffirmed its dedication to fostering change and challenging the prevailing political paradigm.

Echoing the European Green Party's campaign ethos of "Choose Courage," the Green Movement emphasized the importance of boldness and civic resilience in shaping Bulgaria's future trajectory. The decision to forge a new path outside the established coalition reflects a determination to prioritize meaningful reforms across multiple domains, including constitutional reform, judicial integrity, environmental sustainability, citizen engagement, and social equity.

Expressing gratitude to their former WCC-DB partners for past collaborations and achievements, the Green Movement acknowledged the ongoing challenges ahead and pledged to continue advocating for shared objectives. With the Central Election Committee now accepting registration documents from political entities, the stage is set for a dynamic electoral contest characterized by shifting alliances and competing visions for Bulgaria's future.

