Bulgarian Prime Minister Proposes Foreign Minister Replacement after Instructions from Borissov

Politics | April 16, 2024, Tuesday // 08:10
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Prime Minister Proposes Foreign Minister Replacement after Instructions from Borissov Mitov (left) and Dimitrov (right)

Amidst a flurry of political maneuvers, Bulgaria finds itself in the midst of a cabinet reshuffle that could have far-reaching implications for its foreign policy. Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev has proposed the replacement of Stefan Dimitrov as Foreign Minister with Daniel Mitov from GERB.

The decision to replace Dimitrov comes after GERB leader Boyko Borissov reportedly expressed concerns about Bulgaria's stance on supporting Ukraine. Borissov allegedly instructed Glavchev to relieve Dimitrov of his duties, citing fears that Dimitrov might backtrack on Bulgaria's international commitments. In a meeting with sympathizers, Borissov criticized Dimitrov for deviating from the established foreign policy doctrine and threatened to withdraw support if action wasn't taken.

Responding to this pressure, Acting Prime Minister Glavchev proposed to President Radev changes within the caretaker cabinet, proposing Mitov as Dimitrov's replacement. The move, according to the Prime Minister's office, is aimed at ensuring "timely and responsible coordination and communication" within the cabinet and with Bulgaria's allies and partners.

Daniel Mitov has been foreign minister before - first in 2014, when President Rosen Plevneliev appointed him to the position in the caretaker government of Georgi Bliznashki. Mitov retained his post in the subsequent regular government - the second one of Boyko Borissov

As the nation awaits President Rumen Radev's decision on the cabinet reshuffle, the outcome of this political maneuvering remains uncertain.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Cabinet, Foreign Minister, political

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Grapples with Soaring Corruption Rates: New Report Reveals Shocking Data

Corruption in Bulgaria has soared to its third highest peak in history, according to a recent report by the Center for the Study of Democracy

Politics | April 17, 2024, Wednesday // 23:00

Banking and Government Leaders Rally for Bulgaria's Eurozone Entry

Amidst discussions about Bulgaria's journey towards joining the Eurozone, Deputy Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB), Petar Chobanov, highlighted the robustness of Bulgaria's banking system, stating it aligns closely with Eurozone standards

Business » Finance | April 17, 2024, Wednesday // 15:23

Bulgaria: Political Chaos as TISP, BSP, and "Revival" Seek No Confidence Vote in Glavchev Cabinet

Amidst escalating tensions in Bulgarian politics, the stage is set for a potential showdown as deputies from "There Is Such a People" (TISP) throw their weight behind a motion of no confidence in the "Glavchev" cabinet, joining forces with the Bulgarian S

Politics | April 17, 2024, Wednesday // 14:00

Bulgaria's Aniventure Comic Con Welcomes Fantastic Beasts Actor Dan Fogler

Excitement is brewing among fans of the magical world as actor and comedian Dan Fogler, renowned for his roles in the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise, gears up to visit Bulgaria for the Aniventure Comic Con festival on July 6 and 7

Society | April 17, 2024, Wednesday // 13:53

British Columbia to Declare May 24 as Bulgaria Day

Bulgaria will soon be celebrated in the heart of British Columbia and the city of Vancouver as May 24 is set to be declared Bulgaria Day, announced Velislava Panova, Consul General of Bulgaria in Toronto, to the BNR.

Society | April 17, 2024, Wednesday // 12:57

Bulgarians Show Lowest Support for EU Membership

Bulgaria finds itself at the bottom of the list in terms of citizens who believe in the benefits of EU membership, according to the latest Eurobarometer survey results

World » EU | April 17, 2024, Wednesday // 12:13
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria: Political Chaos as TISP, BSP, and "Revival" Seek No Confidence Vote in Glavchev Cabinet

Amidst escalating tensions in Bulgarian politics, the stage is set for a potential showdown as deputies from "There Is Such a People" (TISP) throw their weight behind a motion of no confidence in the "Glavchev" cabinet, joining forces with the Bulgarian S

Politics | April 17, 2024, Wednesday // 14:00

Turmoil in Bulgarian Parliament as Health Fund Manager's Resignation Accepted Against Backdrop of Controversy

In a dramatic turn of events in the Bulgarian Parliament, the resignation of Stanimir Mihailov, the manager of the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), was unexpectedly accepted

Politics | April 17, 2024, Wednesday // 13:38

Bulgarian Opposition Parties Urge President Radev to Replace Caretaker PM

Amidst political tensions in Bulgaria, the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) has made a bold call for President Rumen Radev to take action and replace caretaker Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev

Politics | April 17, 2024, Wednesday // 11:51

Borissov: GERB Will Be Responsible for the MFA if Mitov is Appointed as Minister

Amidst the political discourse in Bulgaria, Boyko Borissov, leader of the GERB party, has asserted that GERB will assume responsibility for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs if Daniel Mitov is appointed as minister

Politics | April 17, 2024, Wednesday // 10:13

NATO Plans New Military Base in Bulgaria with 5,000 Troops

Tensions in the Black Sea region have escalated, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as NATO announces plans to bolster its military presence, with a new base set to be established in Bulgaria

Politics » Defense | April 17, 2024, Wednesday // 08:29

Week One in Bulgaria's Caretaker Government: Calls for 2 Ministerial Changes Intensify the Crisis

Yesterday, Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev proposed to President Rumen Radev to relieve the Acting Minister of Agriculture Kiril Vatev from his post and to appoint Georgi Takhov as head of the department, the government information service reported

Politics | April 17, 2024, Wednesday // 07:57
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria