Bulgarian Prime Minister Proposes Foreign Minister Replacement after Instructions from Borissov

Bulgaria Grapples with Soaring Corruption Rates: New Report Reveals Shocking Data
Corruption in Bulgaria has soared to its third highest peak in history, according to a recent report by the Center for the Study of Democracy
Amidst a flurry of political maneuvers, Bulgaria finds itself in the midst of a cabinet reshuffle that could have far-reaching implications for its foreign policy. Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev has proposed the replacement of Stefan Dimitrov as Foreign Minister with Daniel Mitov from GERB.
The decision to replace Dimitrov comes after GERB leader Boyko Borissov reportedly expressed concerns about Bulgaria's stance on supporting Ukraine. Borissov allegedly instructed Glavchev to relieve Dimitrov of his duties, citing fears that Dimitrov might backtrack on Bulgaria's international commitments. In a meeting with sympathizers, Borissov criticized Dimitrov for deviating from the established foreign policy doctrine and threatened to withdraw support if action wasn't taken.
Responding to this pressure, Acting Prime Minister Glavchev proposed to President Radev changes within the caretaker cabinet, proposing Mitov as Dimitrov's replacement. The move, according to the Prime Minister's office, is aimed at ensuring "timely and responsible coordination and communication" within the cabinet and with Bulgaria's allies and partners.
Daniel Mitov has been foreign minister before - first in 2014, when President Rosen Plevneliev appointed him to the position in the caretaker government of Georgi Bliznashki. Mitov retained his post in the subsequent regular government - the second one of Boyko Borissov
As the nation awaits President Rumen Radev's decision on the cabinet reshuffle, the outcome of this political maneuvering remains uncertain.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Amidst escalating tensions in Bulgarian politics, the stage is set for a potential showdown as deputies from "There Is Such a People" (TISP) throw their weight behind a motion of no confidence in the "Glavchev" cabinet, joining forces with the Bulgarian S
In a dramatic turn of events in the Bulgarian Parliament, the resignation of Stanimir Mihailov, the manager of the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), was unexpectedly accepted
Amidst political tensions in Bulgaria, the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) has made a bold call for President Rumen Radev to take action and replace caretaker Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev
Amidst the political discourse in Bulgaria, Boyko Borissov, leader of the GERB party, has asserted that GERB will assume responsibility for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs if Daniel Mitov is appointed as minister
Tensions in the Black Sea region have escalated, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as NATO announces plans to bolster its military presence, with a new base set to be established in Bulgaria
Yesterday, Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev proposed to President Rumen Radev to relieve the Acting Minister of Agriculture Kiril Vatev from his post and to appoint Georgi Takhov as head of the department, the government information service reported
UN Happiness Report: Bulgaria's Astonishing Leap in Rankings
Bulgaria: 3 Regions With Lowest Life Expectancy - EU Report 2022