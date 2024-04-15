Temperature Records Shattered Across Bulgaria

A scorching wave of heat has gripped Bulgaria, setting new temperature records across various regions of the country. Varna and Lovech have emerged as hotspots, with thermometers soaring to unprecedented heights, leaving residents sweltering in the unseasonable warmth.

In Varna, the mercury climbed to a staggering 30.3 degrees Celsius, eclipsing the previous record set over nine decades ago. This substantial increase of nearly 8 degrees compared to historical data from 1930 has left meteorologists astounded, highlighting the exceptional nature of the current heatwave.

Meanwhile, Lovech experienced its own record-breaking temperatures, with the thermometer reaching a sweltering 33 degrees Celsius. This remarkable figure surpasses the previous record set in 1950 by over 6 degrees, emphasizing the intensity of the ongoing heatwave.

The scorching conditions extended across the country, with temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius in multiple cities by early afternoon. Ruse recorded a sizzling 33 degrees Celsius, while numerous other locations, including Veliko Tarnovo, Montana, and Haskovo, experienced temperatures of 31 degrees Celsius.

However, relief may be on the horizon as meteorological forecasts predict a shift in weather patterns. Cumulus-rain clouds are expected to develop, bringing precipitation to many parts of the country. Northern and Western Bulgaria may experience intense and significant rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms.

Despite the impending cooldown, temperatures are forecasted to remain relatively high, with minimum temperatures ranging from 13 to 18 degrees Celsius and maximum temperatures reaching 18 to 29 degrees Celsius across different regions.

Looking ahead, the coming days are expected to bring further precipitation and a notable drop in temperatures. While rainfall may persist, particularly in southern and eastern Bulgaria, there could be temporary breaks in cloud cover. Morning temperatures are anticipated to decrease, with daytime temperatures rising slightly.