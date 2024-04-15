Chaotic Brawl Erupts in Georgian Parliament Over Foreign Agents Law

A dramatic scene unfolded in the Georgian parliament as chaos erupted during discussions over a draft law on foreign agents. The altercation saw Deputy Alexander Elisashvili from the opposition party "Citizens" clash with Mamuka Mdinaradze, the leader of the parliamentary majority.

The incident occurred as Mdinaradze was fielding questions from deputies. Without warning, Elisashvili approached him and struck him on the head with his hand, igniting a physical confrontation. The altercation quickly escalated as other members of parliament joined the fray, leading to the adjournment of the committee meeting. Quaestors were forced to intervene and remove Elisashvili from the chamber.

Meanwhile, outside the parliament building, hundreds of protesters gathered to voice their opposition to the proposed law on foreign agents. Criticized by Western countries, the law would require organizations receiving funds from abroad to register as foreign agents or face fines. This move comes just over a year after similar protests forced the government to shelve the plan.

The ruling "Georgian Dream" party stands behind the reintroduction of the law, citing the need for transparency and accountability in organizations receiving foreign funds. However, the proposal has sparked renewed outrage and discontent among opposition members and civil society groups.

The chaotic scenes in parliament underscore the deep political divisions and tensions in Georgia, as well as the ongoing struggle between government and opposition forces. As the debate over the foreign agents law continues, the country remains on edge, with the prospect of further unrest looming large.

