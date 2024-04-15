US Intercepted 80 Drones, 6 Missiles Targeting Israel During the Weekend

World | April 15, 2024, Monday // 15:23
Bulgaria: US Intercepted 80 Drones, 6 Missiles Targeting Israel During the Weekend

The United States military has undertaken a significant interception operation, intercepting and destroying over 80 attack drones and at least six ballistic missiles aimed at Israel from Iran and Yemen, as confirmed by the Pentagon on Monday.

In a statement released, the Pentagon revealed that between April 13 and 14, US Central Command forces, with support from US European Command destroyers, successfully thwarted multiple attempts to target Israel. The intercepted drones and missiles were intended to strike Israel from Iranian and Yemeni territories.

The interception operation also included the destruction of a ballistic missile launcher and seven drones on the ground before they could be launched from areas controlled by Yemen's Houthi rebels, according to the Central Command.

The statement emphasized the ongoing commitment of the US military to aid in the defense of Israel against threats originating from Iran.

Meanwhile, Daniel Hagari, a spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces, reported that Israeli air defenses managed to intercept approximately 99% of the nearly 300 aerial targets fired by Iran into Israel overnight. Hagari's statement was countered by Mohammad Bagheri, the Chief of General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, who hailed the operation as a success.

The interception operation underscores the complex and dynamic security situation in the Middle East, with tensions remaining high between Iran, Israel, and other regional actors.

Tags: US, Israel, interception, drones

