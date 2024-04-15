Yet Another Attack Rocks Sydney: Wakeley Church Targeted in Stabbing Spree

World | April 15, 2024, Monday // 15:13
Bulgaria: Yet Another Attack Rocks Sydney: Wakeley Church Targeted in Stabbing Spree

A horrifying attack unfolded in Sydney, Australia, as a yet-to-be-identified assailant stabbed several individuals, including a priest, during a church service in the Wakeley suburb. The incident has sent shockwaves across the community, further unsettling the city just days after a separate knife attack left six dead and 12 injured at the Westfield shopping center.

Details emerging from the scene depict a scene of chaos and fear as the attacker wielded a cold weapon against unsuspecting worshippers. While several victims were rushed to hospitals for treatment, fortunately, their injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening.

Law enforcement swiftly apprehended the assailant, though the motives behind the attack remain under investigation. The identity of the perpetrator has not yet been disclosed, leaving authorities to piece together the circumstances surrounding the chilling assault.

This disturbing incident marks the second violent attack to rock Sydney within a span of three days, heightening concerns over public safety. The previous assault, perpetrated by Joel Cauchi at the Westfield shopping center, claimed multiple lives and left many others wounded. Mental health issues appeared to afflict Cauchi, according to authorities, who found no evidence of a specific motive behind the attack.

Australia, known for its stringent laws on firearms and bladed weapons, typically experiences rare instances of such violence. However, these recent events have underscored the importance of remaining vigilant and addressing underlying societal challenges that may contribute to such tragic occurrences.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Sydney, attack, stabbing, Australia

Related Articles:

Israel Thwarted the Iranian Attack, 99% of Missiles and Drones Intercepted

|

The World At War: Direct and Unprecedented Attack Against Israel by Iran

|

Ukraine Under Attack: Russian Drones Strike, Power Plant Decimated

|

Not If, but When: US Expects Iran to Attack Israel Soon

|

Drone Attack Hits Odesa Region, Five Victims in Russian Assaults Across Ukraine

|

Ukraine Faces New Russian Missile Attack; France to Provide Military Aid

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Bulgaria's Industrial Sector Sees 8.4% Year-over-Year Decline

Bulgaria’s industrial sector faces a notable downturn, registering an 8.4% year-on-year decline in seasonally adjusted production for February 2024, as per the latest estimates from Eurostat

World » EU | April 15, 2024, Monday // 15:52

Chaotic Brawl Erupts in Georgian Parliament Over Foreign Agents Law

A dramatic scene unfolded in the Georgian parliament as chaos erupted during discussions over a draft law on foreign agents

World | April 15, 2024, Monday // 15:29

US Intercepted 80 Drones, 6 Missiles Targeting Israel During the Weekend

The United States military has undertaken a significant interception operation, intercepting and destroying over 80 attack drones and at least six ballistic missiles aimed at Israel from Iran and Yemen

World | April 15, 2024, Monday // 15:23

Landmark Trial Begins: Former US President Trump Faces Criminal Charges

The first criminal trial against a former US president commences in a New York courtroom

World | April 15, 2024, Monday // 13:32

Russia Urges Diplomacy Amid Middle East Tensions, Avoids Condemning Iran

Russia has called for restraint from all parties involved following Iran's recent drone and missile attack on Israel

World | April 15, 2024, Monday // 13:11

Bulgaria Throws Support Behind Zelensky's Peace Formula

Bulgaria has pledged its unwavering support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's peace formula

World » Ukraine | April 15, 2024, Monday // 11:25
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria