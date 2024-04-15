Sofia Residents Reap Over BGN 4 Million in Savings on Local Taxes for 2024

Sofia residents who have dutifully paid their local taxes for the year 2024 have collectively pocketed a substantial sum, saving a remarkable BGN 4,678 million by April 14. This significant boon in savings comes as a result of timely payments, demonstrating a responsible approach to civic obligations. However, for those yet to settle their dues, an important deadline looms: the 5% discount, offered to those who pay their motor vehicle and real estate taxes in full, expires on April 30.

The "Municipal Revenue" Directorate of Sofia Municipality has been instrumental in facilitating these savings, reminding citizens of the impending deadline and encouraging prompt payment. Since the commencement of the year, the Sofia budget has received a commendable BGN 204.9 million from local taxes and fees, with over BGN 162.8 million designated for the current fiscal year of 2024. These revenues play a crucial role in funding essential municipal services and projects, benefiting the entire community.

For those who prefer to manage their financial obligations through installments, adherence to the specified timelines is paramount to avoid incurring statutory interest on outstanding liabilities. The deadlines for various tax payments are delineated as follows:

Real estate tax and motor vehicle tax: The first installment is due by June 30, with the second installment deadline set for October 31.

set for October 31. Household waste fee: Payment is divided into four installments, with due dates on April 30, June 30, September 30, and November 30.

As the clock ticks closer to the April 30 deadline, Sofia residents are encouraged to take advantage of the 5% discount before it elapses, seizing the opportunity to alleviate their tax burden while contributing to the city's fiscal stability.