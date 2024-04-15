Sofia Residents Reap Over BGN 4 Million in Savings on Local Taxes for 2024

Bulgarian Gymnasts Shine at Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Sofia
Boryana Kaleyn secured victory and Stiliana Nikolova clinched second place in the women's all-around competition at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup held in Sofia
Sofia residents who have dutifully paid their local taxes for the year 2024 have collectively pocketed a substantial sum, saving a remarkable BGN 4,678 million by April 14. This significant boon in savings comes as a result of timely payments, demonstrating a responsible approach to civic obligations. However, for those yet to settle their dues, an important deadline looms: the 5% discount, offered to those who pay their motor vehicle and real estate taxes in full, expires on April 30.
The "Municipal Revenue" Directorate of Sofia Municipality has been instrumental in facilitating these savings, reminding citizens of the impending deadline and encouraging prompt payment. Since the commencement of the year, the Sofia budget has received a commendable BGN 204.9 million from local taxes and fees, with over BGN 162.8 million designated for the current fiscal year of 2024. These revenues play a crucial role in funding essential municipal services and projects, benefiting the entire community.
For those who prefer to manage their financial obligations through installments, adherence to the specified timelines is paramount to avoid incurring statutory interest on outstanding liabilities. The deadlines for various tax payments are delineated as follows:
As the clock ticks closer to the April 30 deadline, Sofia residents are encouraged to take advantage of the 5% discount before it elapses, seizing the opportunity to alleviate their tax burden while contributing to the city's fiscal stability.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
A scorching wave of heat has gripped Bulgaria, setting new temperature records across various regions of the country
During the night, the skies will mostly clear, accompanied by light to moderate winds blowing from the west-southwest
Astronomers worldwide have issued a warning about an imposing celestial object known as '2013 NK4', set to make a close approach to Earth
Data from a recent global poll conducted by the world association "Gallup International" represent the diverse perceptions surrounding the threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic
Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) has declared a significant adjustment in train ticket prices, citing a sharp surge in the company's expenses over recent years
Bulgaria's labor market is undergoing significant shifts, with a dwindling availability of unqualified workers emerging as a new concern, according to Hristiyan Petkov, operations manager of "JobTiger," BTA reported
UN Happiness Report: Bulgaria's Astonishing Leap in Rankings
Bulgaria: 3 Regions With Lowest Life Expectancy - EU Report 2022