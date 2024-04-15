The first criminal trial against a former US president commences in a New York courtroom. Donald Trump stands accused of falsifying business records to conceal a payment made to former adult film actress Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 presidential election.

Trump, aged 77, potentially faces up to four years in prison if found guilty, although he could be subject to fines as an alternative penalty, as reported by the BBC. Maintaining his innocence, Trump has entered a plea of not guilty.

The trial marks a historic moment in American legal history, unfolding amidst the backdrop of an ongoing presidential campaign. Should Trump be convicted, it could potentially impact his standing as the presumptive Republican nominee months ahead of the November vote.

According to prosecutors, Trump allegedly orchestrated the falsification of documents to conceal a $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels in exchange for her silence regarding their purported relationship. Trump's defense asserts his innocence, with the former president expressing his determination to fight the charges, declaring on the "Truth" social network that he will defend himself and, above all, his country.

Based on the most recent sociological findings, Joe Biden, the incumbent head of state, holds a marginal advantage over Trump.