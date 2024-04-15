Russia Urges Diplomacy Amid Middle East Tensions, Avoids Condemning Iran

Russia has called for restraint from all parties involved following Iran's recent drone and missile attack on Israel. While expressing deep concern over the situation, Russia has refrained from publicly criticizing its ally Iran for the strikes.

Speaking on Monday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov emphasized Russia's extreme worry about the escalating tensions in the region. He urged all countries to exercise restraint and advocated for the resolution of disagreements through political and diplomatic means. Peskov's statement comes in the wake of Iran's attack on Israel over the weekend, which further heightened tensions in the already volatile region.

Despite the gravity of the situation, Russia has notably abstained from condemning Iran for the strikes. Instead, Moscow has acknowledged Tehran's assertion that the attack was carried out in self-defense following Israel's strike on the Iranian embassy compound. While condemning Israel's actions, Russia has maintained a stance of neutrality towards Iran's retaliatory measures.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov engaged in diplomatic efforts to address the crisis, holding a phone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian on Sunday. The conversation underscores Russia's commitment to facilitating dialogue and easing tensions between the conflicting parties.