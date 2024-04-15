US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Reassures Allies in Black Sea Region

Politics » DEFENSE | April 15, 2024, Monday // 12:48
Bulgaria: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Reassures Allies in Black Sea Region

Amidst escalating tensions in the Black Sea region, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivered a message of solidarity to allies, emphasizing the unwavering support of the United States. Speaking at the Second Black Sea Security Conference in Sofia, Blinken underscored the crucial role of investing in the security of the Black Sea to ensure peace and freedom in the region and Europe.

Bulgarian Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs Stefan Dimitrov echoed Blinken's sentiments, affirming Bulgaria's commitment to bolstering security measures in the Black Sea. Dimitrov expressed support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's peace formula and announced Bulgaria's participation in the upcoming Ukraine Peace Conference scheduled to be held in Switzerland in June.

Addressing the conference via a video link, Blinken highlighted the importance of cooperation among Black Sea allies, rebuffing Russian President Vladimir Putin's miscalculation regarding the unity of Ukraine's neighbors. Blinken emphasized the collaborative efforts between the United States and Bulgaria in combatting foreign disinformation and stressed the imperative of Western assistance to enhance Kyiv's military capabilities.

Echoing Blinken's sentiments, Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba emphasized the criticality of strengthening security in the Black Sea region. Kuleba reiterated Ukraine's commitment to restoring territorial integrity and affirmed that only through Russia's defeat could stability and peace be ensured.

The conference, held within the framework of the International Crimea Platform, serves as a platform for strategic discussions on enhancing security measures in the Black Sea region. Organized by Bulgaria's and Ukraine's Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defense in collaboration with the Ukrainian Centre for Defense Strategies, the event underscores the collective resolve to address the complex security challenges facing the region.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Blinken, Black Sea, Bulgaria, Ukraine, conference

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Industry Leader Sounds Alarm: EU Economy Falls Behind

Vasil Velev, Chair of the Bulgarian Industrial Capital Association (BICA), delivered a stark assessment of the European Union's (EU) economic performance, highlighting concerns over its lackluster growth compared to global counterparts

Business | April 15, 2024, Monday // 17:50

Temperature Records Shattered Across Bulgaria

A scorching wave of heat has gripped Bulgaria, setting new temperature records across various regions of the country

Society » Environment | April 15, 2024, Monday // 17:41

Weather In Bulgaria On April 16: Sunny Conditions Prevail with Mild Temperatures

During the night, the skies will mostly clear, accompanied by light to moderate winds blowing from the west-southwest

Society » Environment | April 15, 2024, Monday // 17:11

Bulgarian MPs Propose Law to Counter Russian Influence Through Sanctions Implementation

In order to counter Russian influence in Bulgaria, a group of fifteen MPs, including prominent figures such as Nadezhda Yordanova and Ivaylo Mirchev, has submitted a draft law to the National Assembly

Politics | April 15, 2024, Monday // 16:12

Bulgaria's Industrial Sector Sees 8.4% Year-over-Year Decline

Bulgaria’s industrial sector faces a notable downturn, registering an 8.4% year-on-year decline in seasonally adjusted production for February 2024, as per the latest estimates from Eurostat

World » EU | April 15, 2024, Monday // 15:52

Bulgaria's Armoured Personnel Carriers En Route to Aid Ukraine

In a significant move towards bolstering security in the Black Sea region, the Turkish Parliament has ratified a memorandum paving the way for the establishment of a Mine Countermeasures Naval Group

Politics » Defense | April 15, 2024, Monday // 14:14
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Defense

Bulgaria's Armoured Personnel Carriers En Route to Aid Ukraine

In a significant move towards bolstering security in the Black Sea region, the Turkish Parliament has ratified a memorandum paving the way for the establishment of a Mine Countermeasures Naval Group

Politics » Defense | April 15, 2024, Monday // 14:14

Bulgaria: No Immediate Threat to National Security after the Attacks on Israel

Following Iran's drone attack on Israel, Bulgaria's government has reassured its citizens that there is currently no immediate threat to national security

Politics » Defense | April 14, 2024, Sunday // 09:10

Bulgarian Defense Ministry Pushes for Increase in Military Spending to 2.5% of GDP

Amidst discussions in the Bulgarian parliament, Acting Minister of Defense Atanas Zapryanov has announced plans for a significant boost in military spending, aiming for it to reach 2.5% of the country's gross domestic product (GDP)

Politics » Defense | April 12, 2024, Friday // 14:14

Bulgarian Defense Minister: No Political Decision Yet on Conscription Return

Amid growing concerns over security in the wake of the conflict in Ukraine, Bulgaria's Acting Minister of Defense, Atanas Zapryanov, has addressed the issue of conscription, stating that while it is being discussed, no political decision has been reached

Politics » Defense | April 12, 2024, Friday // 12:19

Bulgaria Cancels Military Parade on Day of Courage and the Bulgarian Army

In a departure from tradition, Bulgaria has announced the cancellation of the annual military parade featuring equipment and personnel on May 6, the Day of Courage and the Bulgarian Army

Politics » Defense | April 10, 2024, Wednesday // 16:27

Bulgaria's New Defense Minister Urges Expedited Military Aid to Ukraine

Bulgaria's newly appointed caretaker Minister of Defense, Atanas Zapryanov, has pledged to expedite military aid to Ukraine

Politics » Defense | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 13:01
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria