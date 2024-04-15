US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Reassures Allies in Black Sea Region

Amidst escalating tensions in the Black Sea region, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivered a message of solidarity to allies, emphasizing the unwavering support of the United States. Speaking at the Second Black Sea Security Conference in Sofia, Blinken underscored the crucial role of investing in the security of the Black Sea to ensure peace and freedom in the region and Europe.

Bulgarian Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs Stefan Dimitrov echoed Blinken's sentiments, affirming Bulgaria's commitment to bolstering security measures in the Black Sea. Dimitrov expressed support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's peace formula and announced Bulgaria's participation in the upcoming Ukraine Peace Conference scheduled to be held in Switzerland in June.

Addressing the conference via a video link, Blinken highlighted the importance of cooperation among Black Sea allies, rebuffing Russian President Vladimir Putin's miscalculation regarding the unity of Ukraine's neighbors. Blinken emphasized the collaborative efforts between the United States and Bulgaria in combatting foreign disinformation and stressed the imperative of Western assistance to enhance Kyiv's military capabilities.

Echoing Blinken's sentiments, Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba emphasized the criticality of strengthening security in the Black Sea region. Kuleba reiterated Ukraine's commitment to restoring territorial integrity and affirmed that only through Russia's defeat could stability and peace be ensured.

The conference, held within the framework of the International Crimea Platform, serves as a platform for strategic discussions on enhancing security measures in the Black Sea region. Organized by Bulgaria's and Ukraine's Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defense in collaboration with the Ukrainian Centre for Defense Strategies, the event underscores the collective resolve to address the complex security challenges facing the region.