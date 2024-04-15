Bulgarian State Railways Announces 20% Increase in Train Ticket Prices Due to Rising Costs

Germany Emerges as Top Destination for Bulgarian Tourists
Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) has declared a significant adjustment in train ticket prices, citing a sharp surge in the company's expenses over recent years. According to the press center of the national railway carrier, the price hike, averaging 20%, is scheduled to take effect from May 7. Notably, ticket prices for Child, Student, Family, TPL, and Adult rail passes, valued at a nominal sum of BGN 1, will remain unaffected by the change.
The decision to revise ticket prices comes after BDZ has maintained its pricing structure since the onset of 2012, except for a marginal 1.8% indexation in 2020. However, over the period from 2021 to the end of 2023 alone, the company's operational costs have surged by 23.2%. This escalation encompasses spikes in essential expenses such as fuel, electricity, and employee wages, given BDZ's status as one of the nation's largest employers. Concurrently, the National Statistical Institute reports a 31.9% inflation index for the same period, aligning with BDZ's rationale for adjusting prices to match escalating costs.
To alleviate the burden on families, BDZ announced that children up to the age of seven will continue to travel free of charge, provided proper documentation verifying the child's age is presented along with the issuance of a zero fare ticket.
Furthermore, the outgoing cabinet recently greenlit an allocation of nearly BGN 32 million for BDZ-Passenger Transport to procure 76 modernized carriages. Additionally, a substantial interest-free loan of BGN 154.6 million was extended to the National Railway Infrastructure Company to facilitate two railway projects.
The impending adjustment in ticket prices underscores BDZ's efforts to ensure financial sustainability amidst mounting operational expenses, balancing the needs of passengers with the imperative to maintain quality rail services across the country.
