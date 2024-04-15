Weather In Bulgaria On April 16: Sunny Conditions Prevail with Mild Temperatures

During the night, the skies will mostly clear, accompanied by light to moderate winds blowing from the west-southwest. Minimum temperatures are expected to range between 13°C and 18°C, with around 13°C in Sofia.

Tomorrow's forecast indicates mostly sunny conditions, with increasing cloudiness from the west in the afternoon and the possibility of scattered rain showers in Western Bulgaria by evening. Winds will be weak, becoming moderate from the southwest in Eastern Bulgaria. Maximum temperatures are forecasted to range between 27°C and 32°C, with approximately 28°C expected in Sofia.

In the mountains, mostly sunny conditions are anticipated, although cloudiness may temporarily increase in the afternoon, leading to short-lived precipitation in some areas of the Western Bulgarian massifs by evening. A moderate west-southwest wind is expected. At 1200 m altitude, temperatures will be around 20°C, while at 2000 m altitude, temperatures will hover around 14°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, mostly sunny skies are expected with scattered high clouds. A moderate southwesterly wind will prevail, with maximum temperatures ranging from 26°C to 30°C. The temperature of the seawater will be between 15°C and 16°C, accompanied by a sea swell of about 3 bales.