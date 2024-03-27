Bulgaria: Expert Warns of Shortage in Unqualified Workforce

Bulgaria's labor market is undergoing significant shifts, with a dwindling availability of unqualified workers emerging as a new concern, according to Hristiyan Petkov, operations manager of "JobTiger," BTA reported.

Petkov highlighted the evolving dynamics, noting that while shortages of qualified personnel were once a predominant issue, the current challenge lies in finding unqualified workers. He attributed this shift to various factors, including demographic changes and inadequate compensation and motivation offered by employers in certain sectors.

Furthermore, Petkov mentioned the declining demand for IT specialists in the country. He pointed out that international companies in the IT sector began downsizing and freezing recruitment as early as the end of 2022, a trend that has gradually permeated the Bulgarian labor market. Presently, there has been a significant decrease of nearly 35-40 percent in job opportunities compared to previous years, particularly affecting entry-level professionals.

Addressing the emergence of new professions, Petkov noted a trend of transformation rather than entirely novel roles. He highlighted the transition of many individuals from manual labor to positions focused on process automation management. Additionally, he predicted that the integration of artificial intelligence may temporarily disrupt traditional job functions, emphasizing the ongoing need for human involvement in AI training and data management.

Petkov also emphasized the proactive measures taken by Bulgarian businesses, including regular internship programs and positions tailored for inexperienced candidates. He noted that these initiatives provide ample opportunities for young individuals, with many internship programs offering compensation.

The information was shared by Petkov during the opening of the Varna edition of the National Career Days, organized by "JobTiger." The event saw participation from nearly 30 companies spanning various sectors, showcasing employment opportunities in the seaside town.