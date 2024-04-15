Bulgaria's Inflation Slows to 3% in March, Marking Lowest Rate Since July 2021

Business » FINANCE | April 15, 2024, Monday // 12:34
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Inflation Slows to 3% in March, Marking Lowest Rate Since July 2021 @novinite.com

In a recent report by the National Statistical Institute, Bulgaria's annual inflation rate for March witnessed a notable deceleration, settling at 3% compared to the previous month's figure of 3.0%. This marks the lowest inflation rate observed in the country since July 2021, when it also stood at 3 percent.

Since the outset of 2024, Bulgaria has seen a modest inflation rate of 1%, with the average annual inflation for the period spanning April 2023 to March 2024 reaching 6.5%, in contrast to the corresponding period of April 2022 to March 2023.

Breaking down the data on a monthly basis, March saw a slight uptick in inflation by 0.2% compared to the preceding month, where it recorded a 0.3% increase. Notable increases within the month were observed in the consumer categories of "entertainment and culture" (0.9%), communications (0.9%), and transport (0.8%), while the most significant decreases were registered in "clothing and footwear" (-0.6%), housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels (-0.5%), and food products and non-alcoholic beverages (-0.1%).

Harmonized inflation, as per the HICP index, experienced a marginal monthly increase of 0.2% in March 2024, while harmonized consumer inflation on an annual basis saw a notable slowdown to 3.1% from 3.5% in February.

The Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices serves as a standardized measure of inflation across EU countries and is a pivotal criterion for both price stability and Bulgaria's potential accession to the Eurozone.

Further analysis reveals that the price index for the small consumer basket witnessed a modest decrease of 0.4% on a monthly basis in March 2024, with a 1.1% increase compared to March 2023.

In terms of the prices of the small basket tailored for the lowest-income 20% of households, March saw significant decreases in food goods (-0.5%) and non-food products (-0.5%), while service prices remained unchanged from February.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, inflation, rate, deceleration

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Industry Leader Sounds Alarm: EU Economy Falls Behind

Vasil Velev, Chair of the Bulgarian Industrial Capital Association (BICA), delivered a stark assessment of the European Union's (EU) economic performance, highlighting concerns over its lackluster growth compared to global counterparts

Business | April 15, 2024, Monday // 17:50

Temperature Records Shattered Across Bulgaria

A scorching wave of heat has gripped Bulgaria, setting new temperature records across various regions of the country

Society » Environment | April 15, 2024, Monday // 17:41

Bulgarian MPs Propose Law to Counter Russian Influence Through Sanctions Implementation

In order to counter Russian influence in Bulgaria, a group of fifteen MPs, including prominent figures such as Nadezhda Yordanova and Ivaylo Mirchev, has submitted a draft law to the National Assembly

Politics | April 15, 2024, Monday // 16:12

Bulgaria's Industrial Sector Sees 8.4% Year-over-Year Decline

Bulgaria’s industrial sector faces a notable downturn, registering an 8.4% year-on-year decline in seasonally adjusted production for February 2024, as per the latest estimates from Eurostat

World » EU | April 15, 2024, Monday // 15:52

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Reassures Allies in Black Sea Region

Amidst escalating tensions in the Black Sea region, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivered a message of solidarity to allies, emphasizing the unwavering support of the United States

Politics » Defense | April 15, 2024, Monday // 12:48

Bulgaria Throws Support Behind Zelensky's Peace Formula

Bulgaria has pledged its unwavering support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's peace formula

World » Ukraine | April 15, 2024, Monday // 11:25
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

Bulgaria's Road to Eurozone Stalled: Political Crisis Inflicts Billion-Lev Blow

As Bulgaria grapples with a deepening political crisis and the looming specter of early elections, the economic ramifications are starkly evident

Business » Finance | April 15, 2024, Monday // 09:04

World Bank Warns: Bulgaria's Eurozone Accession at Risk!

Bulgaria's aspirations to join the Eurozone in 2025 face significant hurdles as economic slowdown and political uncertainty pose formidable challenges, according to a recent analysis by the World Bank

Business » Finance | April 13, 2024, Saturday // 16:43

Most Bulgarians Living Abroad Invest in Property Purchases in Their Homeland

Many Bulgarians living and working abroad are actively purchasing properties in their homeland

Business » Finance | April 12, 2024, Friday // 16:38

European Commission Partners with Bulgaria to Promote Euro Adoption

In a significant move toward Bulgaria's integration into the Eurozone, the European Commission (EC) has pledged support for the country's efforts to promote the adoption of the euro

Business » Finance | April 12, 2024, Friday // 15:15

Bulgarians Demand Ban on 'Mixed Change' Amid Eurozone Transition Talks

As Bulgaria gears up to join the Eurozone, citizens are voicing their concerns and expectations regarding the transition

Business » Finance | April 10, 2024, Wednesday // 14:14

Bulgaria Appoints New Director for Customs Agency in Government's First Decision

Marking the inaugural decision of Bulgaria's new caretaker government, the Customs Agency welcomes a new director, as announced by acting Finance Minister Lyudmila Petkova

Business » Finance | April 10, 2024, Wednesday // 09:24
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria