Greece Implements Ban on Open Fires Beginning Today

Fire Claims Lives of Four Bulgarians in Germany
A devastating fire in the German town of Solingen has resulted in the tragic loss of four Bulgarian citizens of Turkish origin, including two children
Greek authorities have taken proactive measures as they announce the commencement of the forest fire season, as reported by the Greek publication Kathimerini. The decision comes in response to unusually high temperatures, low rainfall, and strong winds, setting the stage for potentially hazardous fire conditions. Notably, this marks the earliest date on record for Greece to initiate fire prevention protocols.
The decision, published last week in the State Gazette, follows urgent recommendations from fire services across various regions of the country. Recent outbreaks of forest fires have raised concerns, signaling a potentially challenging fire season ahead.
The implemented measures encompass a ban on outdoor fires, targeting activities such as burning stubble and bushes by farmers and gardeners, as well as restricting fires by campers. These proactive steps aim to mitigate the risk of wildfires and safeguard communities and natural habitats from potential devastation.
