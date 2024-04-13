Bulgarian Actor Lyuben Kanev Makes West End Debut in London

Lyuben Kanev, a rising star from Bulgaria, is poised to make a splash in London's esteemed West End theatre scene. Scheduled for April 18th, Kanev will take on the role of Marc in Yasmina Reza's acclaimed play "Art" at Soho Theatre, as part of an Industry Showcase event, BTA reported. The production, a captivating blend of texts from various authors, promises to captivate audiences and industry insiders alike, including critics, producers, and casting directors of global renown.

Having made his mark in Bulgarian television with roles in hit series like "Undercover" and "All Inclusive", Kanev has since ventured into writing for the stage. Currently pursuing an MA in Classical Acting at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama, his dedication to honing his craft is evident. Despite his academic commitments, Kanev is set to unveil his play, "Aquarium People", later in 2024.

London theatre enthusiasts can look forward to seeing Kanev in two additional productions this year: John Webster's "The White Devil" and Friedrich Dürrenmatt's "The Visit", showcasing his versatility and range as a performer.

Born on November 12, 1982, in Stara Zagora, Bulgaria, Kanev's journey in the arts began at the National Academy for Theatre and Film Arts in Sofia. His talent was recognized early on, earning him the prestigious International Shakespeare Award in 2009 for his portrayal of Brutus in "Julius Caesar". Since then, Kanev has graced both stage and screen, leaving a lasting impression with his compelling performances.

From his theatrical debut in Kris Sharkov's "A Doll's House" to his original productions, such as "Stop - the Devil Pleaded Guilty", Kanev's creative vision continues to evolve.