Bulgaria Throws Support Behind Zelensky's Peace Formula

World » UKRAINE | April 15, 2024, Monday // 11:25
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Throws Support Behind Zelensky's Peace Formula @Council of Ministers

Bulgaria has pledged its unwavering support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's peace formula, as affirmed by Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Stefan Dimitrov during his inaugural address at the Conference on Security in the Black Sea, held under the auspices of the Crimean Platform.

Marking his debut appearance as acting minister, Dimitrov underscored Bulgaria's active engagement in Zelensky's peace initiative, particularly emphasizing the nation's involvement in the crucial domain of food security within the framework. Expressing commendation for Switzerland's forthcoming role as host for a pivotal peace meeting slated for June, Dimitrov hailed the decision as a significant step towards fostering regional stability.

In a poignant video message echoing Dimitrov's sentiments, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba issued a fervent appeal for essential military support, urging the provision of artillery, ammunition, and air defense systems to bolster Kyiv's capacity in safeguarding its populace and territorial integrity against external threats.

Bulgaria's unequivocal endorsement of Zelensky's peace overture amplifies the collective resolve among regional stakeholders to seek lasting solutions to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, underscoring the imperative of collaborative efforts in advancing peace and security within the Black Sea region.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Zelensky, peace, Black Sea

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Industry Leader Sounds Alarm: EU Economy Falls Behind

Vasil Velev, Chair of the Bulgarian Industrial Capital Association (BICA), delivered a stark assessment of the European Union's (EU) economic performance, highlighting concerns over its lackluster growth compared to global counterparts

Business | April 15, 2024, Monday // 17:50

Temperature Records Shattered Across Bulgaria

A scorching wave of heat has gripped Bulgaria, setting new temperature records across various regions of the country

Society » Environment | April 15, 2024, Monday // 17:41

Weather In Bulgaria On April 16: Sunny Conditions Prevail with Mild Temperatures

During the night, the skies will mostly clear, accompanied by light to moderate winds blowing from the west-southwest

Society » Environment | April 15, 2024, Monday // 17:11

Bulgarian MPs Propose Law to Counter Russian Influence Through Sanctions Implementation

In order to counter Russian influence in Bulgaria, a group of fifteen MPs, including prominent figures such as Nadezhda Yordanova and Ivaylo Mirchev, has submitted a draft law to the National Assembly

Politics | April 15, 2024, Monday // 16:12

Bulgaria's Industrial Sector Sees 8.4% Year-over-Year Decline

Bulgaria’s industrial sector faces a notable downturn, registering an 8.4% year-on-year decline in seasonally adjusted production for February 2024, as per the latest estimates from Eurostat

World » EU | April 15, 2024, Monday // 15:52

Bulgaria's Armoured Personnel Carriers En Route to Aid Ukraine

In a significant move towards bolstering security in the Black Sea region, the Turkish Parliament has ratified a memorandum paving the way for the establishment of a Mine Countermeasures Naval Group

Politics » Defense | April 15, 2024, Monday // 14:14
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Ukraine's Chasiv Yar Faces Russian Assault, May 9 Deadline

The Russian army has honed in on the strategic town of Chasiv Yar in Ukraine, setting a deadline of May 9 for its capture

World » Ukraine | April 15, 2024, Monday // 09:43

Drone Debris Injures Dozens Amid Russian Attacks on Central Ukraine

Tensions escalate in central Ukraine as debris from a downed Russian drone inflicts injuries on 12 individuals, including a child, according to reports from the military administration of the Dnipropetrovsk region

World » Ukraine | April 15, 2024, Monday // 08:41

Hope for Peace Talks: Kremlin Floats Idea of Revisiting Abandoned Deal with Ukraine

The Kremlin has proposed resurrecting the abandoned 2022 peace deal between Russia and Ukraine as a basis for new negotiations

World » Ukraine | April 13, 2024, Saturday // 16:40

Warning of Catastrophe: Experts Fear Ukraine Could Face Defeat by Russian Army

Sir Richard Barrons, former leader of the British army's joint command, has issued a stark warning, suggesting that Ukraine may be on the brink of defeat by the Russian army this year

World » Ukraine | April 13, 2024, Saturday // 16:31

Ukraine's Chasiv Yar Might Fall as Air Defense Falls Short

The town of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region faces an imminent threat due to a critical shortage of air defense systems, warns the Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

World » Ukraine | April 12, 2024, Friday // 14:00

Norway to Transfer 22 F-16 Fighter Jets to Ukraine

In a significant move to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities, Norway has announced plans to transfer 22 F-16 fighter jets to the Eastern European nation

World » Ukraine | April 12, 2024, Friday // 11:08
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria