Bulgaria has pledged its unwavering support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's peace formula, as affirmed by Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Stefan Dimitrov during his inaugural address at the Conference on Security in the Black Sea, held under the auspices of the Crimean Platform.

Marking his debut appearance as acting minister, Dimitrov underscored Bulgaria's active engagement in Zelensky's peace initiative, particularly emphasizing the nation's involvement in the crucial domain of food security within the framework. Expressing commendation for Switzerland's forthcoming role as host for a pivotal peace meeting slated for June, Dimitrov hailed the decision as a significant step towards fostering regional stability.

In a poignant video message echoing Dimitrov's sentiments, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba issued a fervent appeal for essential military support, urging the provision of artillery, ammunition, and air defense systems to bolster Kyiv's capacity in safeguarding its populace and territorial integrity against external threats.

Bulgaria's unequivocal endorsement of Zelensky's peace overture amplifies the collective resolve among regional stakeholders to seek lasting solutions to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, underscoring the imperative of collaborative efforts in advancing peace and security within the Black Sea region.