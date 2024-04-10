Outrage in Dobrich Region: 5 Newborn Puppies Brutally Killed, Village in Shock

April 15, 2024, Monday
Bulgaria: Outrage in Dobrich Region: 5 Newborn Puppies Brutally Killed, Village in Shock Stock image @Pixabay

The village of Chernookovo in the Dobrich region of Bulgaria was rocked by a horrifying incident that left the community reeling in disbelief and outrage. The brutal murder of five one-month-old puppies has sent shockwaves through the tight-knit community, leaving residents stunned and grieving.

The distressing incident, which occurred on April 12, was first reported by concerned viewers of Nova TV, shedding light on the harrowing ordeal that unfolded in the yard of the puppies' owners. Suspicions immediately turned towards an elderly neighbor.

According to Maria Borisova, the distraught owner of the slain puppies, the heart-wrenching scene unfolded when she stumbled upon her elderly neighbor wielding a metal rod near the defenseless newborns. In a tearful account, Maria recounted the horrifying discovery, revealing that only one puppy managed to survive the brutal onslaught.

Promptly, Maria filed a police report, setting in motion a flurry of investigative efforts by the authorities. The focus of the investigation swiftly turned towards 84-year-old Penka Vasileva, the neighbor accused of perpetrating the heinous act.

Penka Vasileva denied the allegations, claiming innocence in front of the Nova TV camera. She asserted that she merely intended to discipline the mother of the puppies, in addition to alleging that they were hungry and nearly starving. However, her explanation failed to quell the rising tide of anger and disbelief among villagers grappling with the senseless loss.

The Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Dobrich wasted no time in launching pre-trial proceedings, with a veterinary medical examination slated to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the puppies' deaths. The Prosecutor's Office was promptly notified, signaling a swift and thorough pursuit of justice for the innocent victims.

