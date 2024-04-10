Outrage in Dobrich Region: 5 Newborn Puppies Brutally Killed, Village in Shock

Cherven Bryag Tragedy: Man Kills Woman, Commits Suicide
In a tragic turn of events, a 57-year-old man fatally assaulted a 42-year-old woman in her Cherven Bryag home before taking his own life in another residence
The village of Chernookovo in the Dobrich region of Bulgaria was rocked by a horrifying incident that left the community reeling in disbelief and outrage. The brutal murder of five one-month-old puppies has sent shockwaves through the tight-knit community, leaving residents stunned and grieving.
The distressing incident, which occurred on April 12, was first reported by concerned viewers of Nova TV, shedding light on the harrowing ordeal that unfolded in the yard of the puppies' owners. Suspicions immediately turned towards an elderly neighbor.
According to Maria Borisova, the distraught owner of the slain puppies, the heart-wrenching scene unfolded when she stumbled upon her elderly neighbor wielding a metal rod near the defenseless newborns. In a tearful account, Maria recounted the horrifying discovery, revealing that only one puppy managed to survive the brutal onslaught.
Promptly, Maria filed a police report, setting in motion a flurry of investigative efforts by the authorities. The focus of the investigation swiftly turned towards 84-year-old Penka Vasileva, the neighbor accused of perpetrating the heinous act.
Penka Vasileva denied the allegations, claiming innocence in front of the Nova TV camera. She asserted that she merely intended to discipline the mother of the puppies, in addition to alleging that they were hungry and nearly starving. However, her explanation failed to quell the rising tide of anger and disbelief among villagers grappling with the senseless loss.
The Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Dobrich wasted no time in launching pre-trial proceedings, with a veterinary medical examination slated to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the puppies' deaths. The Prosecutor's Office was promptly notified, signaling a swift and thorough pursuit of justice for the innocent victims.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Doctors at "Pirogov" Hospital successfully extracted a bullet from the brain of a 2-year-old child who was airlifted from Vratsa following a tragic shooting incident
A devastating incident unfolded this afternoon near Vratsa, Bulgaria, where a one-and-a-half-year-old child was shot in the head under unknown circumstances
A shocking incident in Sofia's Tolstoy district has left residents outraged after a taxi driver narrowly avoided a mother and child while crossing the street, only to flee the scene
The pop-folk singer Debora Ivanova has found herself in the midst of controversy after reportedly causing a car accident in Sofia
In a bizarre incident that unfolded in the Trakia District of Plovdiv, an elderly woman's attempt to park her car went awry, resulting in her vehicle "landing" on top of another
In a brazen act of vandalism, the historic Great Basilica in the heart of Plovdiv fell victim to a senseless attack perpetrated by intoxicated youths
UN Happiness Report: Bulgaria's Astonishing Leap in Rankings
Bulgaria: 3 Regions With Lowest Life Expectancy - EU Report 2022