Bullet Removed from Brain of 2-Year-Old Shot in Vratsa

Doctors at "Pirogov" Hospital successfully extracted a bullet from the brain of a 2-year-old child who was airlifted from Vratsa following a tragic shooting incident. The medical facility confirmed the successful operation, shedding light on the delicate procedure performed by Prof. Nikolay Gabrovski's skilled team.

The child's condition, though grave initially, has stabilized post-surgery, offering a glimmer of hope amidst the distressing ordeal. As the young patient continues to receive intensive care and vigilant monitoring in the pediatric ICU, medical professionals remain cautiously optimistic about his recovery journey.

The harrowing incident unfolded when the child fell victim to a gunshot wound in Vratsa, necessitating urgent intervention to save his life. With swift action and expert medical care, the team at "Pirogov" Hospital embarked on the challenging task of extracting the projectile lodged in the child's brain.