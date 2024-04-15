Investigative Journalist Christo Grozev Afraid to Return to Bulgaria

Renowned investigative journalist Christo Grozev faces a chilling reality as warnings from US and European intelligence services deter his potential return to Bulgaria. In an interview with BNT, Grozev disclosed the alarming assessment, citing significant risks associated with his presence in the country.

The backdrop to Grozev's apprehension stems from a burgeoning spy scandal implicating Russia, notably involving the theft of Grozev's laptop by Russian operatives. The situation underscores the pervasive reach of Russian intelligence operations and the inherent risks faced by individuals perceived as threats.

"Unfortunately, Bulgaria is a limited territory for me for now, which is very sad," lamented Grozev, shedding light on the complicity of Bulgarian citizens in facilitating Russian espionage activities.

The recent arrest of a former Austrian counterintelligence officer further unraveled the extent of Russian infiltration, with Austrian classified data, including sensitive information from high-ranking politicians' mobile phones, falling into Russian hands.

Grozev elucidated on the intricate web of espionage, revealing the complicity of ex-officers who colluded with Russian intelligence, even pilfering classified equipment like the "Sina" encryption system. Such revelations underscore the insidious nature of Russian influence and the complicity of individuals within national borders.

"Bulgaria is a convenient springboard for Russian services in the Balkans," Grozev remarked, highlighting the susceptibility of finding ideologically aligned individuals within the country's corridors of power. He pointed to instances of officials exhibiting pro-Russian sentiments, illustrating the depth of Russia's penetration into Bulgarian society.

Recalling the activities of Russian military intelligence Unit 29155, Grozev drew attention to the group's involvement in a litany of attacks across Europe, including incidents within Bulgaria.

"One - I hope former - prosecutor supervising cases related to Unit 29155 participates in social media groups sharing thanks to Putin for 'clearing the Nazis' in Ukraine and writing birthday wishes to Stalin. How conveniently and with what glee Russia uses Bulgaria - sometimes it doesn't even need to pay to use 'useful idiots'", he told the national television. Grozev recalled that detachment 29155 is the group in the Russian military intelligence - GRU, which was used for a series of attacks throughout Europe, including in Bulgaria with the explosions in military warehouses and the poisoning of arms manufacturer Emilian Gebrev.