Sports | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |April 15, 2024, Monday // 09:48
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov Holds Strong in ATP Top Ten

In the latest update of the ATP world rankings, Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria's most successful tennis player, maintains his position in the top ten despite a slight drop. Dimitrov now stands at No. 10 after adding 100 points to his tally to reach the round of 16 at the Monte-Carlo Masters 1000 tournament. While he surpassed Holger Rune in the rankings, he was overtaken by Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas, who climbed to 6th and 7th place respectively.

Currently taking a break, Dimitrov is gearing up for the next Masters 1000 event in Madrid starting  April 24th. Additionally, he holds the seventh spot in the ATP finals rankings in Turin, based solely on results from January 1, 2024. With 1,565 points, Dimitrov is on track to qualify for the prestigious end-of-year tournament in November, with Jannik Sinner leading the standings.

Meanwhile, Bulgarian player Adrian Andreev stands at 230th place, competing in the challenger qualifiers in Oeiras and contending in the final round against Italian Enrico Dalla Valle. Dimitar Kuzmanov follows closely at 251st in the world rankings.

In the women's rankings, Viktoriya Tomova experiences a setback, dropping seven positions to 81st place after she participates in the WTA 250 indoor clay tournament in Rouen, France. She is scheduled to face Varvara Gracheva in the first round.

On a positive note, Gergana Topalova advances 11 places to 242nd, while Isabella Shinikova climbs 10 spots to reach 256th in the world rankings.

In the top rankings for women's tennis, there are no changes with Iga Świątek leading the pack ahead of Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff.

