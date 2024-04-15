Nurgyul Salimova's Strong Showing: Draws With World Vice-Champion, Holds 5th in Chess Tournament

In a tense clash at the Toronto World Chess Championship Candidates Tournament, Nurgul Salimova faced off against China's Lei Tingjie in the ninth round, drawing with the black pieces. This hard-fought match added 4 points to Salimova's tally, solidifying her position in the tournament. Meanwhile, her rival, who recently vied for the world title, stands at 5.5 points.

In the upcoming tenth round, Nurgul Salimova is scheduled to compete against Indian player Vaishali Rameshbabu, who currently occupies the last position in the rankings with 2.5 points.

In round nine, Vaishali lost against the current leader, Tan Zhongyi. Nonetheless, she achieved her sole victory thus far specifically against Salimova in their first match-up.

At the summit of the leaderboard, Tan Zhongyi reigns supreme with 6 points, closely trailed by Lei Tingjie and Russia's Aleksandra Goryachkina, both boasting 5.5 points. Salimova's steadfast performance lands her in fifth place with four points, positioning her as a formidable contender in the tournament.

The outcome of the Candidates Tournament carries significant weight, as the eventual winner will be able to challenge China's Jiu Wenjun for the world title later this year.