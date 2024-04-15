Tensions escalate in central Ukraine as debris from a downed Russian drone inflicts injuries on 12 individuals, including a child, according to reports from the military administration of the Dnipropetrovsk region. The aftermath of the incident leaves more than 30 homes damaged, adding to the toll of destruction wrought by the ongoing conflict.

The city of Nikopol bears the brunt of Russian aggression, with intense artillery fire raining down on its streets. Situated opposite the Moscow-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the city becomes a battleground, leaving scores injured in its wake.

Tragedy strikes in the eastern Donetsk region, where a bomb devastates a five-story residential block, claiming the life of one individual. Ukrainian military authorities confirm the incident.

In the face of mounting threats from Russian forces, Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi issued a stark warning, revealing the occupier's objective of capturing the town of Chasiv Yar by May 9, a strategic move that could further deteriorate the front.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky implores allies for support in defending the nation against Russian airstrikes, drawing parallels to international efforts to aid Israel in repelling attacks from Iran. In a poignant video address, Zelensky underscores the urgency of the situation, highlighting the need for collective action to thwart aggression and preserve Ukrainian sovereignty.