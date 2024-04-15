Devastating Floods Claim Lives Across Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, and Russia

Tragedy strikes as more than 30 lives are lost in Afghanistan due to devastating floods triggered by seasonal rains. The toll climbs further as reports indicate at least 27 individuals left injured in the wake of the relentless downpours within a span of just three days.

Meanwhile, the situation remains dire in both Kazakhstan and Russia, where floodwaters wreak havoc on a massive scale. In Kazakhstan, authorities grapple with the monumental task of evacuating over 100,000 people as the nation faces its worst flooding in 80 years.

In the Russian city of Kurgan, home to a population of 300,000, the Tobol River swells ominously, rising by a staggering 140 centimeters in just 24 hours, surpassing the 630-centimeter mark.

However, it is the Orenburg Region that bears the brunt of nature's fury, with the Ural River surging to unprecedented levels, peaking at over 11 meters. The city of Orenburg, teetering on the brink of disaster near the Kazakhstan border, witnesses scenes of utter devastation as entire neighborhoods succumb to the deluge.

The crisis escalates further as a ruptured dam in the city of Orsk succumbs to the relentless onslaught of floodwaters, exacerbating the already dire situation. Authorities swiftly declare the region an emergency of federal importance, mobilizing resources in a race against time to aid those affected.

The plight extends to the Tyumen region, where more than 50 settlements stand on the brink of inundation, underscoring the widespread devastation wrought by nature's unyielding force.