Russia Urges Diplomacy Amid Middle East Tensions, Avoids Condemning Iran
Russia has called for restraint from all parties involved following Iran's recent drone and missile attack on Israel
Tragedy strikes as more than 30 lives are lost in Afghanistan due to devastating floods triggered by seasonal rains. The toll climbs further as reports indicate at least 27 individuals left injured in the wake of the relentless downpours within a span of just three days.
Meanwhile, the situation remains dire in both Kazakhstan and Russia, where floodwaters wreak havoc on a massive scale. In Kazakhstan, authorities grapple with the monumental task of evacuating over 100,000 people as the nation faces its worst flooding in 80 years.
In the Russian city of Kurgan, home to a population of 300,000, the Tobol River swells ominously, rising by a staggering 140 centimeters in just 24 hours, surpassing the 630-centimeter mark.
However, it is the Orenburg Region that bears the brunt of nature's fury, with the Ural River surging to unprecedented levels, peaking at over 11 meters. The city of Orenburg, teetering on the brink of disaster near the Kazakhstan border, witnesses scenes of utter devastation as entire neighborhoods succumb to the deluge.
The crisis escalates further as a ruptured dam in the city of Orsk succumbs to the relentless onslaught of floodwaters, exacerbating the already dire situation. Authorities swiftly declare the region an emergency of federal importance, mobilizing resources in a race against time to aid those affected.
The plight extends to the Tyumen region, where more than 50 settlements stand on the brink of inundation, underscoring the widespread devastation wrought by nature's unyielding force.
Estonia's Interior Minister, Lauri Läänemets, has revealed plans to propose labeling the Moscow Patriarchate as a terrorist organization
Аs the Ural River in Orenburg surges to unprecedented heights, the city finds itself inundated by floodwaters, marking a new chapter in the ongoing battle against natural disasters
Tension grips Russia's Orsk city as residents rally in protest following severe flooding along the Ural River
Amidst concerns over potential fuel shortages exacerbated by Ukrainian drone attacks, Russia has approached Kazakhstan with a request to stand ready to supply 100,000 tons of gasoline, as reported by three industry sources to Reuters
China's top diplomat emphasized Beijing's commitment to strengthening strategic cooperation with Moscow, asserting that the two nations should align themselves with "honesty and justice"
A wave of unprecedented floods has engulfed Russia and Kazakhstan, triggering mass evacuations and prompting authorities to brace for the worst
