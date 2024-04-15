Sun, Rain, and Everything in Between: Bulgaria's Weather This Week

As the new week unfolds, Bulgarians are greeted with the promise of sunny skies and rising temperatures, courtesy of a southerly wind ushering in a welcome warmth. The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) forecasts maximum temperatures ranging between 29° and 34° across the country, with Sofia hovering around a balmy 30 degrees.

In the mountainous regions, sunshine prevails, accompanied by a moderate to strong southwest wind. At elevations of 1200 meters, temperatures are expected to reach around 23°, while higher altitudes near 2000 meters will experience a cooler 15 degrees.

Down by the coast, the sun continues its reign, with temperatures ranging from 22°-23° in the north to a toasty 29° in Burgas. However, sea enthusiasts may want to take note of the water temperature, lingering at a cool 15°-16°, while sea excitement levels reach a moderate 2-3 points, hinting at potential intensification.

But as Tuesday progresses, clouds loom on the horizon, hinting at a shift in the weather pattern. By evening, isolated showers may dampen the extreme western regions, driven by a moderate westerly wind. Despite the impending change, warmth persists, with morning temperatures ranging from 13° to 18°, and daytime highs nearing the 30-degree mark in most areas.

Wednesday brings a tale of two halves, with the eastern regions basking in a south-westerly breeze and continued warmth, while the western front prepares for a turbulent turn. Cumulus-rain clouds gather momentum, unleashing short-lived but intense thunderstorms accompanied by a strengthening wind. By Thursday, the chill sets in, as cold air sweeps through the country, sending temperatures plummeting below seasonal norms, particularly in Western Bulgaria.

As the week progresses, precipitation becomes a recurring theme, with Friday seeing a weakening wind but lingering showers in select areas. Nighttime temperatures dip further, and daytime highs struggle to reach 20°, signaling a stark departure from April's expected warmth. Saturday brings a resurgence of rain, coupled with an easterly wind gaining momentum once more.

Yet, a glimmer of hope emerges on Sunday, as rainfall begins to taper off in the east, giving way to clearing skies from the west. By midday, the winds shift once more, this time from the northwest, bringing with them a gradual return to calmer conditions.