Sun, Rain, and Everything in Between: Bulgaria's Weather This Week

Society » ENVIRONMENT | April 15, 2024, Monday // 08:21
Bulgaria: Sun, Rain, and Everything in Between: Bulgaria's Weather This Week Photo: Stella Ivanova

As the new week unfolds, Bulgarians are greeted with the promise of sunny skies and rising temperatures, courtesy of a southerly wind ushering in a welcome warmth. The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) forecasts maximum temperatures ranging between 29° and 34° across the country, with Sofia hovering around a balmy 30 degrees.

In the mountainous regions, sunshine prevails, accompanied by a moderate to strong southwest wind. At elevations of 1200 meters, temperatures are expected to reach around 23°, while higher altitudes near 2000 meters will experience a cooler 15 degrees.

Down by the coast, the sun continues its reign, with temperatures ranging from 22°-23° in the north to a toasty 29° in Burgas. However, sea enthusiasts may want to take note of the water temperature, lingering at a cool 15°-16°, while sea excitement levels reach a moderate 2-3 points, hinting at potential intensification.

But as Tuesday progresses, clouds loom on the horizon, hinting at a shift in the weather pattern. By evening, isolated showers may dampen the extreme western regions, driven by a moderate westerly wind. Despite the impending change, warmth persists, with morning temperatures ranging from 13° to 18°, and daytime highs nearing the 30-degree mark in most areas.

Wednesday brings a tale of two halves, with the eastern regions basking in a south-westerly breeze and continued warmth, while the western front prepares for a turbulent turn. Cumulus-rain clouds gather momentum, unleashing short-lived but intense thunderstorms accompanied by a strengthening wind. By Thursday, the chill sets in, as cold air sweeps through the country, sending temperatures plummeting below seasonal norms, particularly in Western Bulgaria.

As the week progresses, precipitation becomes a recurring theme, with Friday seeing a weakening wind but lingering showers in select areas. Nighttime temperatures dip further, and daytime highs struggle to reach 20°, signaling a stark departure from April's expected warmth. Saturday brings a resurgence of rain, coupled with an easterly wind gaining momentum once more.

Yet, a glimmer of hope emerges on Sunday, as rainfall begins to taper off in the east, giving way to clearing skies from the west. By midday, the winds shift once more, this time from the northwest, bringing with them a gradual return to calmer conditions.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, Bulgaria, temperature, precipitation

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Industry Leader Sounds Alarm: EU Economy Falls Behind

Vasil Velev, Chair of the Bulgarian Industrial Capital Association (BICA), delivered a stark assessment of the European Union's (EU) economic performance, highlighting concerns over its lackluster growth compared to global counterparts

Business | April 15, 2024, Monday // 17:50

Temperature Records Shattered Across Bulgaria

A scorching wave of heat has gripped Bulgaria, setting new temperature records across various regions of the country

Society » Environment | April 15, 2024, Monday // 17:41

Bulgarian MPs Propose Law to Counter Russian Influence Through Sanctions Implementation

In order to counter Russian influence in Bulgaria, a group of fifteen MPs, including prominent figures such as Nadezhda Yordanova and Ivaylo Mirchev, has submitted a draft law to the National Assembly

Politics | April 15, 2024, Monday // 16:12

Bulgaria's Industrial Sector Sees 8.4% Year-over-Year Decline

Bulgaria’s industrial sector faces a notable downturn, registering an 8.4% year-on-year decline in seasonally adjusted production for February 2024, as per the latest estimates from Eurostat

World » EU | April 15, 2024, Monday // 15:52

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Reassures Allies in Black Sea Region

Amidst escalating tensions in the Black Sea region, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivered a message of solidarity to allies, emphasizing the unwavering support of the United States

Politics » Defense | April 15, 2024, Monday // 12:48

Bulgaria's Inflation Slows to 3% in March, Marking Lowest Rate Since July 2021

In a recent report by the National Statistical Institute, Bulgaria's annual inflation rate for March witnessed a notable deceleration, settling at 3% compared to the previous month's figure of 3.0%

Business » Finance | April 15, 2024, Monday // 12:34
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Temperature Records Shattered Across Bulgaria

A scorching wave of heat has gripped Bulgaria, setting new temperature records across various regions of the country

Society » Environment | April 15, 2024, Monday // 17:41

Weather In Bulgaria On April 16: Sunny Conditions Prevail with Mild Temperatures

During the night, the skies will mostly clear, accompanied by light to moderate winds blowing from the west-southwest

Society » Environment | April 15, 2024, Monday // 17:11

Weather in Bulgaria For The Weekend: Sunny Skies and Brief Showers Ahead

Overnight, most parts of the country will experience mostly clear skies, with temporary increases in cloudiness expected over the eastern half of the Danubian Plain

Society » Environment | April 12, 2024, Friday // 17:30

Weather In Bulgaria on April 12: Mostly Sunny with Possible Showers Later in the Day

Tonight, the weather will be predominantly clear across the country. In the eastern half, there will be a gentle northerly breeze, while in other regions, winds will be minimal

Society » Environment | April 11, 2024, Thursday // 18:17

NIMH Report: 2023 Marks Bulgaria's Warmest Year Since 1930

National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) Reports: Bulgaria Experienced Its Hottest Year Since 1930 in 2023

Society » Environment | April 11, 2024, Thursday // 16:26

Bulgaria Implements Seasonal Fishing Ban to Preserve Aquatic Life

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food, in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment and Water, has enacted a comprehensive ban on fishing activities

Society » Environment | April 11, 2024, Thursday // 13:57
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria