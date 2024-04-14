Iran: If Israel Retaliates, Our Response will be Much Greater!

World | April 14, 2024, Sunday // 12:35
Bulgaria: Iran: If Israel Retaliates, Our Response will be Much Greater!

Iran has issued a warning of a robust retaliation should Israel respond to the recent attack with drones and missiles. Mohammad Bagheri, head of Iran's Armed Forces, conveyed this message on state television, cautioning against any support from Washington for Israeli retaliation, which could lead to attacks on US bases. Hossein Salami, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, echoed this sentiment, asserting that Iran would respond to any Israeli aggression against its interests, officials, or citizens.

Israeli officials have not yet decided on a response to the Iranian attack, which occurred shortly after 23:00 Bulgarian time. Reports indicate that over 300 drones and missiles were launched by Iran, with 99% of them intercepted before reaching Israeli territory. However, a small number did breach defenses, resulting in damage to a military base and one reported injury—a 10-year-old girl in the Negev desert city of Arad.

The Iranian attack is being portrayed as retaliation for the April 1 Israeli shelling of the Iranian consulate in Damascus, which resulted in casualties, including senior members of the Guards Corps. Despite heightened tensions, experts suggest that neither side desires open warfare, with Iran's primary aim being to appease hardliners rather than provoke a significant Israeli response. The US Embassy in Jerusalem announced a decrease in the threat of further attacks, lifting mandatory shelter measures for American officials and their families.

