Bulgaria: Toddler Shot in the Head, Fighting for Life at Pirogov Hospital

Society » INCIDENTS | April 14, 2024, Sunday // 09:31
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Toddler Shot in the Head, Fighting for Life at Pirogov Hospital @novinite.com

A devastating incident unfolded this afternoon near Vratsa, Bulgaria, where a one-and-a-half-year-old child was shot in the head under unknown circumstances, sending shockwaves through the community. Initially thought to be a fall from a chair by the parents, a hospital examination revealed a bullet lodged in the child's head, leading to a desperate fight for survival.

According to reports from bTV, the child was playing in the "Kulata" district when the tragic incident occurred. The severity of the situation became apparent during a hospital scan, prompting immediate intubation and controlled breathing to stabilize the child's condition.

The heartbreaking twist came with the revelation that the firearm responsible was in the possession of a 12-year-old boy. Further investigations disclosed that the shot was fired from a legally owned air rifle belonging to the boy's grandfather.

Emergency services sprang into action, swiftly transporting the injured child to Vratsa hospital. However, the gravity of the situation prompted a call for urgent assistance from Sofia, leading to a military helicopter airlift to "Pirogov" Hospital, where specialized care awaited.

The child's parents, both 20 years old, are grappling with the unimaginable ordeal, with the injured child being their firstborn. The incident unfolded while they were visiting relatives in the "Kulata" quarter, casting a shadow over what should have been a routine family gathering. Initial indications suggest a familial connection between the victim and the shooter, further deepening the tragedy.

As the child fights for life in intensive care, "Pirogov" Hospital issued a somber update, confirming the critical condition of the toddler. Neurosurgical intervention has been undertaken, with the child remaining on mechanical ventilation under close observation.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, shooting, toddler, Pirogov

Related Articles:

Bulgarian MPs Propose Law to Counter Russian Influence Through Sanctions Implementation

In order to counter Russian influence in Bulgaria, a group of fifteen MPs, including prominent figures such as Nadezhda Yordanova and Ivaylo Mirchev, has submitted a draft law to the National Assembly

Politics | April 15, 2024, Monday // 16:12

Bulgaria's Industrial Sector Sees 8.4% Year-over-Year Decline

Bulgaria’s industrial sector faces a notable downturn, registering an 8.4% year-on-year decline in seasonally adjusted production for February 2024, as per the latest estimates from Eurostat

World » EU | April 15, 2024, Monday // 15:52

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Reassures Allies in Black Sea Region

Amidst escalating tensions in the Black Sea region, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivered a message of solidarity to allies, emphasizing the unwavering support of the United States

Politics » Defense | April 15, 2024, Monday // 12:48

Bulgaria's Inflation Slows to 3% in March, Marking Lowest Rate Since July 2021

In a recent report by the National Statistical Institute, Bulgaria's annual inflation rate for March witnessed a notable deceleration, settling at 3% compared to the previous month's figure of 3.0%

Business » Finance | April 15, 2024, Monday // 12:34

Bulgaria Throws Support Behind Zelensky's Peace Formula

Bulgaria has pledged its unwavering support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's peace formula

World » Ukraine | April 15, 2024, Monday // 11:25

Investigative Journalist Christo Grozev Afraid to Return to Bulgaria

Renowned investigative journalist Christo Grozev faces a chilling reality as warnings from US and European intelligence services deter his potential return to Bulgaria

Politics | April 15, 2024, Monday // 10:03
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

Outrage in Dobrich Region: 5 Newborn Puppies Brutally Killed, Village in Shock

The village of Chernookovo in the Dobrich region of Bulgaria was rocked by a horrifying incident that left the community reeling in disbelief and outrage

Society » Incidents | April 15, 2024, Monday // 10:18

Bullet Removed from Brain of 2-Year-Old Shot in Vratsa

Doctors at "Pirogov" Hospital successfully extracted a bullet from the brain of a 2-year-old child who was airlifted from Vratsa following a tragic shooting incident

Society » Incidents | April 15, 2024, Monday // 10:13

Hit-and-Run: Taxi Driver Fined After Crashing into Mother and Child in Bulgaria

A shocking incident in Sofia's Tolstoy district has left residents outraged after a taxi driver narrowly avoided a mother and child while crossing the street, only to flee the scene

Society » Incidents | April 11, 2024, Thursday // 09:30

Pop-Folk Singer Involved in Car Accident in Sofia, Found with High Alcohol Levels

The pop-folk singer Debora Ivanova has found herself in the midst of controversy after reportedly causing a car accident in Sofia

Society » Incidents | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 16:07

Unusual Incident: Woman "Lands" Her Car on Another in Failed Parking Attempt

In a bizarre incident that unfolded in the Trakia District of Plovdiv, an elderly woman's attempt to park her car went awry, resulting in her vehicle "landing" on top of another

Society » Incidents | April 8, 2024, Monday // 15:10

Vandalism Strikes Ancient Treasure: Great Basilica in Plovdiv Targeted by Drunken Youths

In a brazen act of vandalism, the historic Great Basilica in the heart of Plovdiv fell victim to a senseless attack perpetrated by intoxicated youths

Society » Incidents | April 8, 2024, Monday // 10:15
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria