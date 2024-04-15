Bulgaria: Toddler Shot in the Head, Fighting for Life at Pirogov Hospital

A devastating incident unfolded this afternoon near Vratsa, Bulgaria, where a one-and-a-half-year-old child was shot in the head under unknown circumstances, sending shockwaves through the community. Initially thought to be a fall from a chair by the parents, a hospital examination revealed a bullet lodged in the child's head, leading to a desperate fight for survival.

According to reports from bTV, the child was playing in the "Kulata" district when the tragic incident occurred. The severity of the situation became apparent during a hospital scan, prompting immediate intubation and controlled breathing to stabilize the child's condition.

The heartbreaking twist came with the revelation that the firearm responsible was in the possession of a 12-year-old boy. Further investigations disclosed that the shot was fired from a legally owned air rifle belonging to the boy's grandfather.

Emergency services sprang into action, swiftly transporting the injured child to Vratsa hospital. However, the gravity of the situation prompted a call for urgent assistance from Sofia, leading to a military helicopter airlift to "Pirogov" Hospital, where specialized care awaited.

The child's parents, both 20 years old, are grappling with the unimaginable ordeal, with the injured child being their firstborn. The incident unfolded while they were visiting relatives in the "Kulata" quarter, casting a shadow over what should have been a routine family gathering. Initial indications suggest a familial connection between the victim and the shooter, further deepening the tragedy.

As the child fights for life in intensive care, "Pirogov" Hospital issued a somber update, confirming the critical condition of the toddler. Neurosurgical intervention has been undertaken, with the child remaining on mechanical ventilation under close observation.