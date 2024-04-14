Bulgarian Gymnasts Shine at Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Sofia

Sports | April 14, 2024, Sunday // 09:25
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Gymnasts Shine at Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Sofia

Boryana Kaleyn secured victory and Stiliana Nikolova clinched second place in the women's all-around competition at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup held in Sofia.

Kaleyn demonstrated exceptional skill with clubs and tape, earning a total score of 137.300 points across all four apparatus. Her performances were particularly strong with clubs, where she scored 35.050, and with tape, where she scored 32.850. Kaleyn's consistency saw her qualify for the finals in all four apparatus.

Nikolova put in a commendable performance despite errors in her club routine, achieving a total score of 135.100 points. Her scores included 31.800 on clubs, 33.800 on tape, 34.350 on hoop, and 35.150 on ball. Nikolova secured a place in the finals for hoop, ball, and ribbon events.

Currently third in the provisional rankings is Daria Atamanov from Israel, with a total score of 132.600 points.

The chief judge of the World Cup is Nevyana Vladinova, vice-president of the Bulgarian Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation, while Filipa Filipova serves as the referee for Bulgaria in the individual competition.

In the ensemble category, the Bulgarian team won a bronze medal in the all-around event. Comprising Magdalina Minevska, Sofia Ivanova, Kamelia Petrova, Rachel Stoyanov, and Margarita Vasileva, the team achieved a total score of 67.400 points. Their performance was particularly impressive in the combination routine with three ribbons and two balls, earning them the highest score of 33.250 points.

The Bulgarian team advanced to both Sunday's finals, boasting the highest strength in tape and ball routines.

The overall champion in the ensemble category was Israel with 69.300 points, followed by Italy with 68.150 points.

Hristiana Todorova served as the judge for Bulgaria in the ensemble category, with 15 teams participating in the competition.

The World Cup concludes today with the finals of individual apparatus for women and ensembles, featuring Boryana Kaleyn, Stiliana Nikolova, and the Bulgarian team.

Tags: rhythmic gymnastics, world cup, sofia, Bulgaria

