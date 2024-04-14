Israel Thwarted the Iranian Attack, 99% of Missiles and Drones Intercepted

World | April 14, 2024, Sunday // 09:05
Bulgaria: Israel Thwarted the Iranian Attack, 99% of Missiles and Drones Intercepted

In Israel has successfully foiled an unprecedented direct attack by Iran, marking a significant escalation in tensions in the region. Sirens blared across Israel as explosions reverberated in key cities during the initial wave of Iran's drone strike, targeting locations including Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Dimona. Despite the intensity of the assault, Israel's military has announced that the attack has been thwarted, with an astonishing 99 percent of the missiles and drones fired intercepted.

Addressing the nation, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, spokesman for the Israeli army, declared the successful defense against the Iranian aggression. He stated that Israel's robust defense systems effectively neutralized the majority of incoming threats, ensuring the safety of the country's citizens.

While the exact extent of the damage caused by the attack is still being assessed, initial reports indicate minor casualties and limited infrastructure damage in southern Israel. However, Iran's state news agency, IRNA, claimed that substantial damage was inflicted on a major air base in the Negev desert.

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, issued a stern warning, asserting that Israel would face repercussions for its actions. Referring to an earlier Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate in Syria, Khamenei emphasized that Iran would not hesitate to retaliate against any further provocations.

In response to the escalating tensions, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated his country's preparedness to defend itself against any threats. Netanyahu emphasized Israel's strength and thanked international allies, including the United States, for their support.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden announced plans to convene consultations with G-7 allies to formulate a coordinated response to Iran's aggression. The UN Security Council has scheduled an emergency meeting to address the situation, reflecting the global concern over the escalation of hostilities.

Despite efforts to de-escalate the situation, the Pentagon emphasized its commitment to protecting US forces and supporting Israel. Numerous countries, including Bulgaria, have expressed concern over the escalating conflict and called for restraint from all parties involved.

As tensions continue to simmer in the Middle East, the international community remains vigilant, wary of the potential consequences of further escalation.

