Bulgaria Condemns the Iranian Attack on Israel

Politics | April 14, 2024, Sunday // 08:32
The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a strong condemnation of Iran's recent attack on Israel, labeling it as "unacceptable" and expressing deep concern over the unprecedented escalation of hostilities in the region. In a statement released today, the Ministry emphasized the serious threat that such actions pose to regional security.

"Bulgaria is deeply disturbed by the unacceptable Iranian attack on Israel. This is an unprecedented escalation that poses a serious threat to regional security," the Ministry declared.

The statement further outlined Bulgaria's stance for maximum restraint and de-escalation, underscoring the country's commitment to promoting peace and stability in the region.

Prior to this announcement, the press service of the Council of Ministers had revealed that the Bulgarian government was closely monitoring the evolving situation and stood ready to take necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of Bulgarian citizens in the affected areas.

Following the attack, Israel took precautionary measures by closing its airspace to both domestic and international flights. Consequently, morning flights from Sofia to Tel Aviv were canceled, along with the cancellation of a flight to Hurghada scheduled for 6:00 AM.

The decision to close airspace and cancel flights underscores the heightened tensions in the region and the impact of the conflict on civilian air travel.

As tensions continue to escalate, Bulgaria joins the international community in urging all parties to exercise restraint and seek diplomatic solutions to resolve the crisis.

