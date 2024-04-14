Biden Calls Emergency G7 Meeting to Coordinate Response to Iran's Attack on Israel

In response to Iran's unprecedented drone attack on Israel, President Joe Biden has called for an emergency meeting of the Group of Seven (G7) nations to coordinate a unified diplomatic response to Tehran's aggression.

Biden commended US forces for their role in assisting Israel in intercepting "almost all" of the drones and missiles launched by Iran. He reiterated America's unwavering support for Israel's defense against attacks from Iran and its proxies, emphasizing the "ironclad" nature of this commitment.

The attack marked the first time Iran had directly launched a military assault on Israel, heightening concerns of a broader regional conflict. Tensions had been escalating in the region following Iran's threat to retaliate against an alleged Israeli strike on its consulate in Syria earlier this month, which resulted in the deaths of 12 individuals, including two senior Iranian generals.

In response to the escalating situation, Biden directed the redeployment of US military assets, including aircraft and destroyer squadrons, to bolster missile defenses in the region. This preemptive action, combined with the expertise of US military personnel, enabled Israel to successfully intercept the majority of the incoming drones and missiles.

Interrupting his weekend retreat at his Delaware beach house, Biden convened a meeting with his national security team at the White House to assess the situation. He also engaged in discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, expressing admiration for Israel's ability to defend itself against unprecedented attacks.

Acknowledging the gravity of the situation, Biden emphasized the need for a coordinated international response. He announced plans to convene a G7 meeting to mobilize a unified diplomatic effort aimed at addressing Iran's aggressive actions.

The move underscores the urgency with which the international community is responding to the escalating tensions in the region, as leaders strive to prevent further destabilization and conflict.