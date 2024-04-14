The World At War: Direct and Unprecedented Attack Against Israel by Iran

Iran launched a significant attack on Israel, firing numerous drones and missiles, which both Tel Aviv and Tehran confirmed. The attack was purportedly in retaliation for Israel's assault on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, resulting in casualties. The tensions between the two nations escalated further following Iran's capture of an Israeli billionaire's cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz.
Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari acknowledged the attack, stating that Iran had launched unmanned aerial vehicles into Israeli territory. Israel's defense systems were on high alert, prepared to intercept and neutralize the incoming threats. Each drone reportedly carried explosives, and Israel's air defenses were ready to counter them.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assured the nation of readiness to defend against any threat, emphasizing Israel's strength and international support. Meanwhile, countries in the Middle East, including Iraq, Jordan, and Egypt, closed their airspace in response to the escalating situation.
Iran justified the attack as a response to aggression against its diplomatic mission in Damascus, citing Article 51 of the UN Charter. Tehran cautioned the US against intervention, declaring the matter closed unless Israel provoked further conflict.
The Iranian drones breached Israeli airspace, prompting air raid sirens and interceptions over Tel Aviv. Despite most drones being intercepted, some missiles caused minor damage and injuries in southern Israel. Israel vowed an "impressive response" to the unprecedented attack, with support from Britain and condemnation from world leaders.
US President Joe Biden convened emergency consultations, underscoring the seriousness of the situation. Israeli security forces later lifted the alert, reporting minimal damage and casualties from the Iranian assault.
Israeli Defense Forces spokesperson confirmed that most of the missiles and drones launched by Iran were intercepted before reaching Israeli territory, with only a limited number causing damage. Israeli warplanes intercepted over ten cruise missiles and numerous drones outside the country's borders, with the total count of launched drones and missiles estimated at around 200.
Reports indicate an injured child and damage to an Israeli military base in the south, though the extent of the damage varies between sources. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had previously stated Israel's readiness for any attack, emphasizing both defensive and offensive preparedness and expressing gratitude for international support.
US President Joe Biden reaffirmed unwavering support for Israel, with US forces actively engaging Iranian drones. Netanyahu's conversation with Biden followed a meeting of the Israeli military cabinet convened due to the Iranian attack.
Leaders from Britain, France, Germany, and Canada condemned Iran's aggression, pledging solidarity with Israel. Iran's military actions were framed as retaliation for perceived provocations, with Iranian officials warning of further consequences if Israel continued its actions.
The US military has successfully intercepted numerous Iranian drones en route to Israel, with both Israeli and US defenses neutralizing most of the incoming threats. A US official stated readiness to offer further defensive support and safeguard American forces in the region, while emphasizing close coordination with Jordan and Egypt.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a phone call with President Biden, during which the US leader reaffirmed unwavering commitment to Israel's security amidst Iranian provocations. Concerns have been raised among senior US officials regarding Israel's potential swift response to Iranian attacks without fully considering the repercussions.
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell emphasized the importance of US solidarity with Israel in the face of Iran's aggressive actions, urging support for Israel's efforts to defend its people and sovereignty.
World leaders from various nations have strongly condemned the attacks.
The United States was quick to pledge unwavering support for Israel in the face of these Iranian threats. National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson reaffirmed America's solidarity, stating, "The United States stands with the people of Israel and will back their defense against these Iranian threats."
European Council President Charles Michel joined in condemning the assault, stressing the imperative of preventing any further escalation in the already volatile region. His sentiments were echoed by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who criticized Iran's actions as only serving to sow chaos.
France's Foreign Minister, Stephane Sejourne, expressed deep concern over Iran's unprecedented move, highlighting the risk of heightened military conflict. Similarly, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock condemned the attack and urged Iran and its allies to immediately cease hostilities.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau voiced strong solidarity with Israel and condemned Iran's destabilizing actions. He emphasized the considerable challenge they pose to achieving lasting peace in the region.
China also weighed in on the situation, expressing profound concern over Iran's attack on Israel. The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs called for calm and restraint, urging all parties involved to work towards de-escalating tensions. This call for restraint is particularly significant given the ongoing tensions in Gaza, underscoring the importance of addressing and resolving conflicts in the region.