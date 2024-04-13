Robert De Niro Opens Two Hotels in Bulgaria

Renowned actor and co-founder of Nobu Hospitality, Robert De Niro, is set to make waves in Bulgaria's hospitality scene with the opening of two luxury hotels under the Nobu brand. The US-based brand, known for its upscale hotels, restaurants, and residences, is making its mark in Bulgaria with properties in Sofia and Varna.

The first hotel and restaurant, located in Sofia's iconic "banking" building in the city center, will offer guests a blend of luxury accommodation and exquisite dining experiences. Meanwhile, the second property will grace the picturesque Black Sea coast in Varna, offering guests a serene seaside retreat.

These properties are the result of a collaboration between Nobu Hospitality, investor BSPF Bulgaria (part of Isle of Man-registered Black Sea Property), and local hotel operator GHV-Dolphins. The strategic partnership aims to bring the renowned Nobu brand to Bulgaria, catering to discerning travelers seeking unparalleled luxury and hospitality.

Founded in 1994 by Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro, and Meir Teper, Nobu Hospitality has established itself as a global leader in the luxury hospitality industry. With its first hotel opening in Las Vegas in 2013, Nobu Hospitality has since expanded its portfolio to include 38 hotels and 12 residence projects worldwide, offering guests exceptional experiences in premier destinations.

The expansion into Bulgaria marks a significant milestone for Nobu Hospitality, further solidifying its presence in Europe and offering travelers in Bulgaria an opportunity to indulge in the brand's signature blend of luxury, culinary excellence, and impeccable service.