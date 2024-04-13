Robert De Niro Opens Two Hotels in Bulgaria

Business | April 13, 2024, Saturday // 16:36
Bulgaria: Robert De Niro Opens Two Hotels in Bulgaria @Wikimedia Commons

Renowned actor and co-founder of Nobu Hospitality, Robert De Niro, is set to make waves in Bulgaria's hospitality scene with the opening of two luxury hotels under the Nobu brand. The US-based brand, known for its upscale hotels, restaurants, and residences, is making its mark in Bulgaria with properties in Sofia and Varna.

The first hotel and restaurant, located in Sofia's iconic "banking" building in the city center, will offer guests a blend of luxury accommodation and exquisite dining experiences. Meanwhile, the second property will grace the picturesque Black Sea coast in Varna, offering guests a serene seaside retreat.

These properties are the result of a collaboration between Nobu Hospitality, investor BSPF Bulgaria (part of Isle of Man-registered Black Sea Property), and local hotel operator GHV-Dolphins. The strategic partnership aims to bring the renowned Nobu brand to Bulgaria, catering to discerning travelers seeking unparalleled luxury and hospitality.

Founded in 1994 by Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro, and Meir Teper, Nobu Hospitality has established itself as a global leader in the luxury hospitality industry. With its first hotel opening in Las Vegas in 2013, Nobu Hospitality has since expanded its portfolio to include 38 hotels and 12 residence projects worldwide, offering guests exceptional experiences in premier destinations.

The expansion into Bulgaria marks a significant milestone for Nobu Hospitality, further solidifying its presence in Europe and offering travelers in Bulgaria an opportunity to indulge in the brand's signature blend of luxury, culinary excellence, and impeccable service.

Tags: Robert De Niro, Nobu, hotels, Bulgaria

World Bank Warns: Bulgaria's Eurozone Accession at Risk!

Bulgaria's aspirations to join the Eurozone in 2025 face significant hurdles as economic slowdown and political uncertainty pose formidable challenges, according to a recent analysis by the World Bank

Bulgaria's Balchik Airport Welcomes Over 20 Planes from Romania to Mark Schengen Entry

In a momentous occasion marking the entry of Bulgaria and Romania into the Schengen area by air and sea, Balchik Airport is set to witness a remarkable gathering of more than 20 planes from Romania

European Commission Partners with Bulgaria to Promote Euro Adoption

In a significant move toward Bulgaria's integration into the Eurozone, the European Commission (EC) has pledged support for the country's efforts to promote the adoption of the euro

First Measles Case Reported in Bulgaria!

The National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases in Bulgaria has confirmed the country's first case of measles, sparking concerns about potential outbreaks.

Bulgarian Defense Ministry Pushes for Increase in Military Spending to 2.5% of GDP

Amidst discussions in the Bulgarian parliament, Acting Minister of Defense Atanas Zapryanov has announced plans for a significant boost in military spending, aiming for it to reach 2.5% of the country's gross domestic product (GDP)

Survey Reveals Deep Discontent and Frustration with Bulgaria's Political Landscape

Amidst mounting frustration and disillusionment, a recent survey conducted by the Market Links agency sheds light on the prevailing sentiments surrounding Bulgaria's political landscape

