MSC ARIES Seizure by Iran Sparks Fears of Escalating Conflict in Middle East

Iran's Revolutionary Guard Navy seized the MSC ARIES container ship, reportedly linked to Israel, near the Strait of Hormuz. The vessel, registered under the Portuguese flag and owned by Zodiac Maritime, was last spotted heading towards the Strait of Hormuz. Tensions escalated amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, with US President Biden anticipating an Iranian attack on Israel soon. Tehran vowed retaliation following Israeli airstrikes on the Iranian embassy in Damascus.

The US has heightened vigilance for potential Iranian strikes on Israel after recent events, with the White House describing the threat as "real, credible, and viable." President Biden, kept abreast of the situation by his national security team, issued warnings about the looming Iranian threat. Several countries, including India, Britain, and France, updated travel advisories for their citizens in Israel and Iran.

Amid these developments, Indian nationals are advised against traveling to Iran or Israel, and those currently residing there are urged to register with their respective embassies. John Kirby, a spokesperson for the US National Security Council, emphasized the close monitoring of the situation without disclosing specifics on the expected timing of the threat.