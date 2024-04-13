Bulgaria's Balchik Airport Welcomes Over 20 Planes from Romania to Mark Schengen Entry

In a momentous occasion marking the entry of Bulgaria and Romania into the Schengen area by air and sea, Balchik Airport is set to witness a remarkable gathering of more than 20 planes from Romania. This groundbreaking event, titled "Schengen Check," represents the first of its kind on Bulgarian soil, symbolizing a new era of cooperation and connectivity between the two nations.

Organized in collaboration between the authorities of Balchik Airport and Tuzla Airport in Romania, the initiative seeks to showcase the streamlined process for accepting international flights while fostering stronger ties within the aviation community of Bulgaria and Romania. Anticipation is high as between 20 and 30 planes are expected to touch down at Balchik Airport, with the inaugural arrivals scheduled for around 11:00.

The significance of this occasion is underscored by the symbolic celebration of Bulgaria and Romania's accession to the Schengen area, a milestone that embodies the shared commitment to freedom of movement and cooperation within Europe. As part of the festivities, all services provided by Balchik Airport will be offered free of charge to pilots from both Bulgaria and Romania, further exemplifying the spirit of camaraderie and collaboration that defines this historic moment.

Looking ahead, Tuzla Airport is poised to host a similar event on April 27, further solidifying the bonds between the aviation communities of Bulgaria and Romania and reaffirming the collective dedication to enhancing regional connectivity and integration.