Bulgarian Composer Borislav Slavov Wins Prestigious BAFTA Award for Game Music

Talented Bulgarian composer Borislav Slavov has clinched the prestigious BAFTA award for Best Music at the 20th edition of the BAFTA GAMES AWARDS. The accolade, presented by the British Academy of Film and Television Art, marks a significant milestone for Slavov and the Bulgarian gaming industry.

The winning composition comes from the game "Baldur's Gate 3," a title based on the popular board game "Dungeons and Dragons." Deputy Minister of Culture Viktor Stoyanov shared the exciting news on his Facebook profile, himself contributing as a composer and arranger to the project.

Another Bulgarian composer, Georgi Andreev, played an essential role in the project as an orchestrator.

"Baldur's Gate 3" didn't stop at just one triumph; it clinched four additional awards, including Game of the Year, Best Story, Supporting Role, and Players' Choice, solidifying its status as a standout in the gaming world.

‘’If someone had told me 20 years ago that I would be here with you, I wouldn't have believed it. Thank you to BAFTA for making video game music an art in its own right’’, said Borislav Slavov, BNR reported.