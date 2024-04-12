Bulgarian Composer Borislav Slavov Wins Prestigious BAFTA Award for Game Music

Society | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |April 12, 2024, Friday // 16:57
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Composer Borislav Slavov Wins Prestigious BAFTA Award for Game Music Facebook

Talented Bulgarian composer Borislav Slavov has clinched the prestigious BAFTA award for Best Music at the 20th edition of the BAFTA GAMES AWARDS. The accolade, presented by the British Academy of Film and Television Art, marks a significant milestone for Slavov and the Bulgarian gaming industry.

The winning composition comes from the game "Baldur's Gate 3," a title based on the popular board game "Dungeons and Dragons." Deputy Minister of Culture Viktor Stoyanov shared the exciting news on his Facebook profile, himself contributing as a composer and arranger to the project.

Another Bulgarian composer, Georgi Andreev, played an essential role in the project as an orchestrator.

"Baldur's Gate 3" didn't stop at just one triumph; it clinched four additional awards, including Game of the Year, Best Story, Supporting Role, and Players' Choice, solidifying its status as a standout in the gaming world.

‘’If someone had told me 20 years ago that I would be here with you, I wouldn't have believed it. Thank you to BAFTA for making video game music an art in its own right’’, said Borislav Slavov, BNR reported.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Slavov, BAFTA, game, music

Related Articles:

Save the Date: Lenny Kravitz Brings 'Blue Electric Light Tour' 2024 to Burgas on August 6th

|

“Oppenheimer” And “Poor Things” Are The Big Winners At The BAFTA Awards

|

Bulgarian Basketball Player Aleksandar Vezenkov Back In Play After Injury

|

Who Were The Winners At This Year's Grammy Music Awards?

|

Newborns Recognize Beats in Music, Suggesting Innate Musical Ability

|

Bulgarian Nurgyul Salimova is in the Final of the World Chess Cup

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Weather in Bulgaria For The Weekend: Sunny Skies and Brief Showers Ahead

Overnight, most parts of the country will experience mostly clear skies, with temporary increases in cloudiness expected over the eastern half of the Danubian Plain

Society » Environment | April 12, 2024, Friday // 17:30

First Measles Case Reported in Bulgaria!

The National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases in Bulgaria has confirmed the country's first case of measles, sparking concerns about potential outbreaks.

Society » Health | April 12, 2024, Friday // 14:52

Pompeii's Latest Find Reveals Dining Hall Adorned with Trojan War Treasures

Archaeologists have unearthed a remarkable piece of ancient history in Pompeii, revealing a hidden gem that transports us back to the era of Emperor Augustus

Society | April 12, 2024, Friday // 13:25

Sofia's New Express Bus Service Links Central Station to Airport, Promising Faster Travel Times

In order to streamline transportation between Sofia's Central Station and the airport, a new express bus line, operated by double-decker buses, has been launched on a trial basis starting today

Society | April 12, 2024, Friday // 12:00

J.K. Rowling Criticizes 'Harry Potter' Actors for Gender Reassignment Support

Renowned author J.K. Rowling stated that she won't grant forgiveness to actors involved in the "Harry Potter" series adaptation, even if they apologize for their support of transgender individuals, BTA reported

Society | April 12, 2024, Friday // 10:53

April 12th: Commemorating World Aviation and Cosmonautics Day!

The date April 12th marks a significant moment in human history, the International Day of Aviation and Astronautics, commemorating Yuri Gagarin's groundbreaking journey into space aboard the "Vostok 1" spacecraft in 1961

Society | April 12, 2024, Friday // 09:37
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria