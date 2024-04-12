Heightened Alert: Western Nations Caution Travel to Middle East

World | April 12, 2024, Friday // 16:00
The United States, Britain, and France have issued advisories urging their citizens to avoid travel to Iran, Lebanon, Israel, and the Palestinian territories in the coming days. This caution follows Iran's threat of retaliation after an Israeli airstrike targeted the Iranian consulate in Syria a week and a half ago. While Berlin and Moscow have called for restraint, the situation remains tense.

German airline Lufthansa has extended the suspension of its flights to and from Tehran until Saturday, citing security concerns.

According to Jonathan Conricus, a former spokesman for the Israeli military, Iran possesses significant capabilities to conduct terrorist attacks against Israel's "soft targets" abroad, potentially in Europe and Southeast Asia. He also warned of the possibility of a direct missile strike by Iran on Israel, which would represent a significant escalation of the conflict. In such an event, Israel would respond, potentially leading to further escalation.

CBS News, citing US officials, reported that Iran is expected to launch a "major attack" against Israel. The attack could involve over 100 drones and dozens of missiles targeting military installations within Israel. While the attack was described as "imminent," there is speculation that Iran may opt for a smaller-scale strike. However, US sources cautioned that repelling a large-scale attack would pose challenges for Israel.

