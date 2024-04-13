First Measles Case Reported in Bulgaria!

The National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases in Bulgaria has confirmed the country's first case of measles, sparking concerns about potential outbreaks. The case, originating in Sofia, was identified at the end of last week by the national reference laboratory for measles, mumps, and rubella.

With measles being highly contagious, health authorities are taking proactive measures to prevent its spread. The Metropolitan Regional Health Inspectorate has announced the commencement of a vaccination campaign targeting children without a personal doctor and those who have missed their immunizations or re-immunizations against measles, mumps, and rubella.

As part of the campaign, vaccines will be made available at immunization offices during weekdays, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The initiative aims to ensure that vulnerable populations, particularly children, receive the necessary protection against the disease.

Measles is characterized by symptoms such as skin rash, rhinitis, conjunctivitis, cough, high fever, and fatigue. While it can affect individuals of all age groups, statistics from 2023 reveal that the majority of cases occurred in children between the ages of one and four, emphasizing the importance of early immunization efforts.

The emergence of the first measles case in Bulgaria serves as a reminder of the importance of vaccination in preventing the spread of infectious diseases. By prioritizing immunization campaigns and raising awareness about the risks associated with measles, health authorities aim to mitigate the impact of potential outbreaks and safeguard public health.