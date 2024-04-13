Bulgarian Defense Ministry Pushes for Increase in Military Spending to 2.5% of GDP

Politics » DEFENSE | April 12, 2024, Friday // 14:14
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Defense Ministry Pushes for Increase in Military Spending to 2.5% of GDP @Ministry of Defense

Amidst discussions in the Bulgarian parliament, Acting Minister of Defense Atanas Zapryanov has announced plans for a significant boost in military spending, aiming for it to reach 2.5% of the country's gross domestic product (GDP). Zapryanov emphasized the need for this increase during a briefing in the National Assembly, highlighting the importance of modernizing military equipment while ensuring adequate personnel support.

According to Zapryanov, the proposed hike in military spending is crucial to address existing challenges within the armed forces, including personnel shortages and the need for updated pay structures. He stressed the paradox of having advanced weaponry without sufficient personnel to operate it effectively, underlining the importance of investing in both equipment and personnel.

In line with this initiative, all parliamentary groups are jointly proposing a draft law to raise military salaries by nearly 30%, aiming to align them with the average national wage. This move, expected to come into effect from January 1, 2025, aims to address the current disparity in military remuneration and mitigate the high turnover rate among servicemen.

GERB MP Hristo Gadjev emphasized that inadequate compensation is a primary reason for military personnel leaving the armed forces, underscoring the need for strategic investments in human resources. The proposed salary increase, if approved, would significantly raise the average military salary from BGN 1,450 to BGN 2,200, making military service more attractive and competitive in the labor market.

Furthermore, discussions in parliament also revolved around determining military formations and structures to supplement the armed forces in wartime, reflecting ongoing efforts to enhance Bulgaria's defense capabilities. Minister Zapryanov clarified that these measures do not signify a political decision to reintroduce conscription but rather aim to bolster interest in military service, particularly in areas with significant personnel shortages like the Ground Forces.

As deliberations continue, the focus remains on revitalizing the Bulgarian Army, not only through investments in new weaponry but also through strategies to attract and retain qualified personnel. The proposed legislative changes signal a proactive approach to address existing challenges and strengthen Bulgaria's defense posture in an evolving security landscape.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, defense, military, personnel

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Balchik Airport Welcomes Over 20 Planes from Romania to Mark Schengen Entry

In a momentous occasion marking the entry of Bulgaria and Romania into the Schengen area by air and sea, Balchik Airport is set to witness a remarkable gathering of more than 20 planes from Romania

Business » Tourism | April 13, 2024, Saturday // 09:10

European Commission Partners with Bulgaria to Promote Euro Adoption

In a significant move toward Bulgaria's integration into the Eurozone, the European Commission (EC) has pledged support for the country's efforts to promote the adoption of the euro

Business » Finance | April 12, 2024, Friday // 15:15

First Measles Case Reported in Bulgaria!

The National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases in Bulgaria has confirmed the country's first case of measles, sparking concerns about potential outbreaks.

Society » Health | April 12, 2024, Friday // 14:52

Survey Reveals Deep Discontent and Frustration with Bulgaria's Political Landscape

Amidst mounting frustration and disillusionment, a recent survey conducted by the Market Links agency sheds light on the prevailing sentiments surrounding Bulgaria's political landscape

Politics | April 12, 2024, Friday // 13:00

Bulgarian Defense Minister: No Political Decision Yet on Conscription Return

Amid growing concerns over security in the wake of the conflict in Ukraine, Bulgaria's Acting Minister of Defense, Atanas Zapryanov, has addressed the issue of conscription, stating that while it is being discussed, no political decision has been reached

Politics » Defense | April 12, 2024, Friday // 12:19

Greek Electricity Giant Acquires Bulgarian Solar Parks

The Greek national electricity company, PPC, has announced plans to acquire 500 megawatts of photovoltaic capacity in Bulgaria

Business » Energy | April 12, 2024, Friday // 11:48
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Defense

Bulgarian Defense Minister: No Political Decision Yet on Conscription Return

Amid growing concerns over security in the wake of the conflict in Ukraine, Bulgaria's Acting Minister of Defense, Atanas Zapryanov, has addressed the issue of conscription, stating that while it is being discussed, no political decision has been reached

Politics » Defense | April 12, 2024, Friday // 12:19

Bulgaria Cancels Military Parade on Day of Courage and the Bulgarian Army

In a departure from tradition, Bulgaria has announced the cancellation of the annual military parade featuring equipment and personnel on May 6, the Day of Courage and the Bulgarian Army

Politics » Defense | April 10, 2024, Wednesday // 16:27

Bulgaria's New Defense Minister Urges Expedited Military Aid to Ukraine

Bulgaria's newly appointed caretaker Minister of Defense, Atanas Zapryanov, has pledged to expedite military aid to Ukraine

Politics » Defense | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 13:01

Bulgaria Initiates Public Procurement for MiG-29 Engine Overhaul

The Ministry of Defence of Bulgaria has initiated a public procurement process for the overhaul of six engines used in MiG-29 fighter jets

Politics » Defense | April 8, 2024, Monday // 20:15

NATO's 'Sea Shield' Exercise Kicks Off in Romania with Bulgarian Military Participation

As tensions simmer in the Black Sea region, NATO's multinational exercise "Sea Shield" commences today, drawing more than 2,200 military personnel from Romania and allied nations

Politics » Defense | April 8, 2024, Monday // 08:40

German Authorities Uncover Hamas Weapons Cache in Bulgaria

German investigators have unearthed a suspected Hamas weapons stockpile in Bulgaria, as reported by Die Zeit

Politics » Defense | April 4, 2024, Thursday // 08:42
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria