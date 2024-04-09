Historic Levels: EU Gas Storage Facilities at 58% Capacity

Gas Leak Emergency in Karnobat: People Seek Medical Assistance
A new report of a gas leak in Karnobat has sparked concern among residents and authorities, as emergency services rush to address the situation
EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson stated that by the conclusion of the previous month, gas reserves across the EU had reached a historical peak for this time of year, standing at 58% capacity.
"Europe is emerging from the second winter since the Russian illegal invasion of Ukraine. Despite many concerns, we have emerged stronger than before, with greater energy security, solidarity, and a cleaner energy mix," emphasized Simson.
In her recent statement, Simson highlighted the significant gas reserves in Europe, attributing them to successful strategies such as diversifying energy supplies, reducing gas demand by citizens and businesses, and substantial EU investments in renewable energy. These strategies align with the pillars of the REPowerEU plan. Simson noted that the ample gas reserves indicate growing market stability and a return to pre-war price levels, allowing Europe to replenish storage facilities for the upcoming winter season without apprehension.
However, Simson cautioned against complacency, emphasizing the ongoing need to support citizens, industries, and Ukrainian allies. Prioritizing Europe's energy security, competitiveness, price reduction, and expedited transition to clean energy remains imperative, she stressed.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
In a recent Eurobarometer survey by the European Commission, 57% of Bulgarians expressed their expectation for governmental action to address the soaring cost of living
The European Parliament has greenlit a new Migration and Asylum Plan, marking a significant shift in EU migration policy
In a decisive move to alleviate the burden on European truck drivers and streamline border crossings, the European Parliament (EP) has called for the lifting of Schengen land border controls for Bulgaria and Romania by the end of 2024
During a discussion held in the European Parliament, participants highlighted the alarming rise of political prisoners in Russia, surpassing even the numbers seen during the Soviet era
In a bid to uphold the principle of free access to beaches, Greek authorities have implemented strict regulations, warning of hefty fines for violators.
European Parliament has greenlit a comprehensive overhaul of the EU's asylum and migration policies, marking a significant shift in how the bloc manages its borders and addresses the influx of migrants and asylum seekers.
UN Happiness Report: Bulgaria's Astonishing Leap in Rankings
Bulgaria: 3 Regions With Lowest Life Expectancy - EU Report 2022