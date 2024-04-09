Historic Levels: EU Gas Storage Facilities at 58% Capacity

EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson stated that by the conclusion of the previous month, gas reserves across the EU had reached a historical peak for this time of year, standing at 58% capacity.

"Europe is emerging from the second winter since the Russian illegal invasion of Ukraine. Despite many concerns, we have emerged stronger than before, with greater energy security, solidarity, and a cleaner energy mix," emphasized Simson.

In her recent statement, Simson highlighted the significant gas reserves in Europe, attributing them to successful strategies such as diversifying energy supplies, reducing gas demand by citizens and businesses, and substantial EU investments in renewable energy. These strategies align with the pillars of the REPowerEU plan. Simson noted that the ample gas reserves indicate growing market stability and a return to pre-war price levels, allowing Europe to replenish storage facilities for the upcoming winter season without apprehension.

However, Simson cautioned against complacency, emphasizing the ongoing need to support citizens, industries, and Ukrainian allies. Prioritizing Europe's energy security, competitiveness, price reduction, and expedited transition to clean energy remains imperative, she stressed.