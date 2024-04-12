Victory for Bulgarian Kristian Georgiev in Regional Alpine Snowboarding Contest

Kristian Georgiev emerged as the regional champion in the state alpine snowboarding championship, hosted in Bansko on April 4 and 5. Demonstrating remarkable prowess, the young athlete showcased enviable skills throughout the competition.

On the initial day of the event, he claimed victory in the parallel giant slalom, triumphing over the esteemed figure in the sport, Radoslav Yankov. Following this impressive feat, Georgiev secured his inaugural national title in the slalom discipline the subsequent day.

Georgiev expressed gratitude to his family for their unwavering support throughout his journey. For him, snowboarding transcends mere sport or hobby—it is a way of life.

Kristian Georgiev's triumphs were not limited to the state championship alone. In late March, he secured the coveted title of world champion in alpine snowboarding within his age category. Competing against representatives from 15 countries, Georgiev showcased outstanding skill, confidence, and preparation, clinching the world title by a mere 0.08 seconds.

The World Cup operates under an elimination structure, starting with two qualifying downhill runs. The top 16 performers then progress to the parallel round, where participants ski side by side. The first to reach the finish line moves on to the final stage. Kristian skillfully overcame challenges and hoisted the Bulgarian flag triumphantly on the podium.

The Georgievi family's passion for winter sports extends beyond Kristian, as evidenced by his sister, Aglika Georgieva's remarkable achievements. At the Republican Women's Championships, Georgieva secured a third-place finish in the giant slalom event before clinching her first Republican women's slalom title the following day.

