The town of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region faces an imminent threat due to a critical shortage of air defense systems, warns the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). As Russian occupiers intensify their bombing of frontline areas, the vulnerability of Chasiv Yar to capture looms large.

Citing an interview with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in The Washington Post, ISW underscores the urgent need for bolstered anti-aircraft capabilities to safeguard populated areas and frontline territories. Kuleba emphasizes the necessity of acquiring "Patriot" anti-aircraft missile systems to defend against ballistic and aeroballistic missiles like the "Kinzhal."

Analysts highlight the strategic dilemma facing Ukraine, as Russian strikes compel a choice between defending major cities in the rear or frontline areas with limited air defense resources. The Russian Federation exploits Ukraine's weakened air defense infrastructure to target critical infrastructure and curtail its defense industrial capacity.

ISW underscores the role of deficient air defense coverage in enabling Russian aerial bombardment strikes, reminiscent of the tactics employed during the capture of Avdiivka in mid-February 2024. The current offensive operations near Chasiv Yar witness a resurgence of similar tactics, posing a grave threat to the town's security.

Recent intelligence reports from British sources indicate the occupiers' intent to seize control of Chasiv Yar. Heavy bombardments with cluster bombs on Ukrainian positions signify efforts to pave the way for further advances towards the city.