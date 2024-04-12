Israeli Foreign Minister Threatens Direct Strike on Iran

World | April 12, 2024, Friday // 12:26
Bulgaria: Israeli Foreign Minister Threatens Direct Strike on Iran

Israel's foreign minister, Israel Katz, issued a stark warning to Iran, asserting that Israel would retaliate with a direct military strike if attacked from Iranian territory. The threat comes amidst escalating tensions between the two nations following a recent airstrike on Iran's consulate in Syria, which claimed the lives of several high-ranking Iranian officials.

The Israeli foreign minister's statement, made on social media platform X, underscores the gravity of the situation and highlights the precarious relationship between Israel and Iran. Katz's remarks indicate a readiness to respond forcefully to any aggression originating from Iranian soil, raising concerns of further escalation in the region.

In response, Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, reiterated vows of retaliation against Israel for the consulate attack, attributing responsibility to the Jewish state. Khamenei condemned the airstrike as a violation of Iranian sovereignty and pledged to hold Israel accountable for its actions.

The recent exchange of threats between Israeli and Iranian officials underscores the volatile nature of their relationship and the potential for further conflict. As tensions continue to simmer, the international community watches with apprehension, mindful of the implications of any escalation in hostilities between the two regional adversaries.

The airstrike on Iran's consulate in Syria, which claimed the lives of senior Iranian figures, including members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Hezbollah, has further inflamed tensions and raised the specter of retaliation. With both sides issuing warnings and rhetoric escalating, the situation in the Middle East remains tense and unpredictable.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Israel, Iran, tensions, airstrike

Related Articles:

US Deploys Warships to Middle East Amid Rising Tensions with Iran: Israel on Alert

In response to escalating tensions and growing concerns over a potential Iranian attack, the United States has taken decisive action by deploying two warships to the Middle East

World | April 13, 2024, Saturday // 09:04

Heightened Alert: Western Nations Caution Travel to Middle East

The United States, Britain, and France have issued advisories urging their citizens to avoid travel to Iran, Lebanon, Israel, and the Palestinian territories in the coming days

World | April 12, 2024, Friday // 16:00

US Warns of Potential Iranian Attack on Israel

Amidst escalating tensions in the Middle East, the United States has issued a stark warning of a possible massive attack by Iran targeting Israel

World | April 12, 2024, Friday // 11:07

Oil Prices Surge Amid Middle East Tensions

Oil prices have surged due to renewed concerns about the Middle East conflict. Brent crude futures increased by 0.32% to 90.80 USD per barrel, while American WTI crude rose by 0.3% to 86.50 USD per barrel

Business » Energy | April 11, 2024, Thursday // 14:03

Not If, but When: US Expects Iran to Attack Israel Soon

The United States and its allies are concerned about a potential attack by Iran or its proxies on military and government targets in Israel.

World | April 11, 2024, Thursday // 13:18

Biden Reaffirms Support for Israel Amid Iran Threats

In the face of escalating tensions in the Middle East, US President Joe Biden has reiterated Washington's steadfast commitment to safeguarding the security of Israel

World | April 11, 2024, Thursday // 08:50
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

US Deploys Warships to Middle East Amid Rising Tensions with Iran: Israel on Alert

In response to escalating tensions and growing concerns over a potential Iranian attack, the United States has taken decisive action by deploying two warships to the Middle East

World | April 13, 2024, Saturday // 09:04

Kristalina Georgieva Secures Second Term as IMF Chief

Bulgaria's Kristalina Georgieva has been appointed for a second term at the helm of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)

World | April 13, 2024, Saturday // 09:00

Eurobarometer: Majority of Bulgarians Urge State Action on High Living Costs

In a recent Eurobarometer survey by the European Commission, 57% of Bulgarians expressed their expectation for governmental action to address the soaring cost of living

World » EU | April 12, 2024, Friday // 16:06

Heightened Alert: Western Nations Caution Travel to Middle East

The United States, Britain, and France have issued advisories urging their citizens to avoid travel to Iran, Lebanon, Israel, and the Palestinian territories in the coming days

World | April 12, 2024, Friday // 16:00

Estonia Considers Declaring Moscow Patriarchate a Terrorist Organization

Estonia's Interior Minister, Lauri Läänemets, has revealed plans to propose labeling the Moscow Patriarchate as a terrorist organization

World » Russia | April 12, 2024, Friday // 15:32

Russia Cannot Save Its City From Flooding While Destroying Ukrainian Homes

Аs the Ural River in Orenburg surges to unprecedented heights, the city finds itself inundated by floodwaters, marking a new chapter in the ongoing battle against natural disasters

World » Russia | April 12, 2024, Friday // 14:23
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria