Bulgarian Defense Minister: No Political Decision Yet on Conscription Return

Amid growing concerns over security in the wake of the conflict in Ukraine, Bulgaria's Acting Minister of Defense, Atanas Zapryanov, has addressed the issue of conscription, stating that while it is being discussed, no political decision has been reached as of yet.

Zapryanov's remarks came during discussions in Parliament regarding military formations and structures to bolster the armed forces in times of war, as well as determining the number of reserves. Despite the relevance of conscription in NATO member states amidst the ongoing conflict, Zapryanov emphasized that it is not currently on the agenda but remains under consideration.

The Acting Minister highlighted the importance of updating wartime formations and establishing training and staffing protocols through parliamentary decisions. He stressed the need to define the number of armed forces during wartime to ensure the country's protection.

Regarding plans to increase the army's size in the event of hostilities through mobilization, Zapryanov refrained from disclosing specific figures. However, Chief of Defense Admiral Emil Eftimov assured that the necessary resources for arming and training reservists are available.

Zapryanov urged urgent action from the Defense Committee to vote on a new military social package to address high turnover rates in the armed forces, exceeding 25%. He emphasized the need to allocate additional funds for personnel, underscoring the importance of maintaining a balance between modern equipment and trained personnel.

Proposing an increase in military spending from 2% to 2.5% of the national budget, Zapryanov outlined the importance of adequate resources to support Bulgaria's defense capabilities.

In conclusion, while discussions on conscription continue, Zapryanov emphasized the need for parliamentary decisions to address military preparedness and personnel issues to ensure Bulgaria's security in an evolving geopolitical landscape.