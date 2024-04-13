Bulgarian Defense Minister: No Political Decision Yet on Conscription Return

Politics » DEFENSE | April 12, 2024, Friday // 12:19
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Defense Minister: No Political Decision Yet on Conscription Return @Ministry of Defense

Amid growing concerns over security in the wake of the conflict in Ukraine, Bulgaria's Acting Minister of Defense, Atanas Zapryanov, has addressed the issue of conscription, stating that while it is being discussed, no political decision has been reached as of yet.

Zapryanov's remarks came during discussions in Parliament regarding military formations and structures to bolster the armed forces in times of war, as well as determining the number of reserves. Despite the relevance of conscription in NATO member states amidst the ongoing conflict, Zapryanov emphasized that it is not currently on the agenda but remains under consideration.

The Acting Minister highlighted the importance of updating wartime formations and establishing training and staffing protocols through parliamentary decisions. He stressed the need to define the number of armed forces during wartime to ensure the country's protection.

Regarding plans to increase the army's size in the event of hostilities through mobilization, Zapryanov refrained from disclosing specific figures. However, Chief of Defense Admiral Emil Eftimov assured that the necessary resources for arming and training reservists are available.

Zapryanov urged urgent action from the Defense Committee to vote on a new military social package to address high turnover rates in the armed forces, exceeding 25%. He emphasized the need to allocate additional funds for personnel, underscoring the importance of maintaining a balance between modern equipment and trained personnel.

Proposing an increase in military spending from 2% to 2.5% of the national budget, Zapryanov outlined the importance of adequate resources to support Bulgaria's defense capabilities.

In conclusion, while discussions on conscription continue, Zapryanov emphasized the need for parliamentary decisions to address military preparedness and personnel issues to ensure Bulgaria's security in an evolving geopolitical landscape.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, defense, conscription, military

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Balchik Airport Welcomes Over 20 Planes from Romania to Mark Schengen Entry

In a momentous occasion marking the entry of Bulgaria and Romania into the Schengen area by air and sea, Balchik Airport is set to witness a remarkable gathering of more than 20 planes from Romania

Business » Tourism | April 13, 2024, Saturday // 09:10

European Commission Partners with Bulgaria to Promote Euro Adoption

In a significant move toward Bulgaria's integration into the Eurozone, the European Commission (EC) has pledged support for the country's efforts to promote the adoption of the euro

Business » Finance | April 12, 2024, Friday // 15:15

First Measles Case Reported in Bulgaria!

The National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases in Bulgaria has confirmed the country's first case of measles, sparking concerns about potential outbreaks.

Society » Health | April 12, 2024, Friday // 14:52

Bulgarian Defense Ministry Pushes for Increase in Military Spending to 2.5% of GDP

Amidst discussions in the Bulgarian parliament, Acting Minister of Defense Atanas Zapryanov has announced plans for a significant boost in military spending, aiming for it to reach 2.5% of the country's gross domestic product (GDP)

Politics » Defense | April 12, 2024, Friday // 14:14

Survey Reveals Deep Discontent and Frustration with Bulgaria's Political Landscape

Amidst mounting frustration and disillusionment, a recent survey conducted by the Market Links agency sheds light on the prevailing sentiments surrounding Bulgaria's political landscape

Politics | April 12, 2024, Friday // 13:00

Greek Electricity Giant Acquires Bulgarian Solar Parks

The Greek national electricity company, PPC, has announced plans to acquire 500 megawatts of photovoltaic capacity in Bulgaria

Business » Energy | April 12, 2024, Friday // 11:48
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Defense

Bulgarian Defense Ministry Pushes for Increase in Military Spending to 2.5% of GDP

Amidst discussions in the Bulgarian parliament, Acting Minister of Defense Atanas Zapryanov has announced plans for a significant boost in military spending, aiming for it to reach 2.5% of the country's gross domestic product (GDP)

Politics » Defense | April 12, 2024, Friday // 14:14

Bulgaria Cancels Military Parade on Day of Courage and the Bulgarian Army

In a departure from tradition, Bulgaria has announced the cancellation of the annual military parade featuring equipment and personnel on May 6, the Day of Courage and the Bulgarian Army

Politics » Defense | April 10, 2024, Wednesday // 16:27

Bulgaria's New Defense Minister Urges Expedited Military Aid to Ukraine

Bulgaria's newly appointed caretaker Minister of Defense, Atanas Zapryanov, has pledged to expedite military aid to Ukraine

Politics » Defense | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 13:01

Bulgaria Initiates Public Procurement for MiG-29 Engine Overhaul

The Ministry of Defence of Bulgaria has initiated a public procurement process for the overhaul of six engines used in MiG-29 fighter jets

Politics » Defense | April 8, 2024, Monday // 20:15

NATO's 'Sea Shield' Exercise Kicks Off in Romania with Bulgarian Military Participation

As tensions simmer in the Black Sea region, NATO's multinational exercise "Sea Shield" commences today, drawing more than 2,200 military personnel from Romania and allied nations

Politics » Defense | April 8, 2024, Monday // 08:40

German Authorities Uncover Hamas Weapons Cache in Bulgaria

German investigators have unearthed a suspected Hamas weapons stockpile in Bulgaria, as reported by Die Zeit

Politics » Defense | April 4, 2024, Thursday // 08:42
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria