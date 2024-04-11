Weather in Bulgaria For The Weekend: Sunny Skies and Brief Showers Ahead

Overnight, most parts of the country will experience mostly clear skies, with temporary increases in cloudiness expected over the eastern half of the Danubian Plain. Some areas may experience short-term rainfall. Minimum temperatures will range between 9°C and 14°C, around 9°C in Sofia.

Tomorrow is expected to be mostly sunny, with cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds developing over Central and Eastern Bulgaria, leading to brief showers of rain in some areas, possibly accompanied by thunder in the afternoon. A light to moderate north-northwest wind is forecasted. Maximum temperatures will range between 24°C and 29°C, slightly lower in the east (19°C-23°C), around 24°C in Sofia.

In the mountains, mostly sunny conditions are expected, with cumulus clouds developing over the eastern half of the country in the afternoon, leading to brief rainfall and thunder in some areas. A moderate north-northwest wind is anticipated. Maximum temperatures at 1200 m altitude will be around 16°C and around 8°C at 2000 m.

Along the Black Sea coast, mostly sunny skies are forecasted, with cumulus clouds developing in the afternoon, leading to brief rainfall mainly along the southern coast. A light to moderate northerly wind is expected. Maximum temperatures will range between 19°C and 23°C, with seawater temperatures at 13°C-14°C and sea swell at 1-2 bales.

Sunday is expected to be sunny with scattered high clouds and weak west-northwest winds. Minimum temperatures will mostly range between 8°C and 13°C, and maximum temperatures between 26°C and 31°C, 20°C-24°C along the Black Sea coast.

On Monday, the wind will shift to the south-southwest, becoming moderate and bringing warmer temperatures, with daytime temperatures reaching and exceeding 30°C, up to 33°C-34°C in some areas. Mostly sunny conditions are expected to persist.