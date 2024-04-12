Gold Reaches New Highs, Nearly Touching 2,400 USD per Ounce

World | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |April 12, 2024, Friday // 12:08
In the early hours of Friday trading, the price of gold surged to an unprecedented peak, nearing the 2,400 USD per ounce mark. This remarkable uptick comes amidst sustained acquisitions of the precious metal by central banks, especially China, and its enduring status as a haven investment amid escalating geopolitical uncertainties.

As of 10:30 a.m. Bulgarian time, gold soared by 0.83%, reaching a historic price level of 2,398 USD per ounce. Year-to-date, the value of gold has surged by over 15%, marking the most robust upward trajectory since 2017.

The significant increase commenced towards the end of last year, particularly following the onset of the Israel-Hamas conflict. Additionally, persistent inflationary pressures in major economies, albeit showing signs of moderation, have contributed to the surge in demand for gold.

Growing apprehensions of a potential Iranian assault on Israel, which could potentially escalate tensions across the Middle East, are believed to have fueled the recent surge in gold prices.

Interestingly, this surge in gold prices occurred despite a series of noteworthy economic indicators from the United States in March, including higher inflation rates and a stronger-than-anticipated labor market. Market expectations for an imminent interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in June have been challenged, with projections now pointing towards a potential rate adjustment in September. Some leading financial institutions, such as Deutsche Bank and Bank of America, are even speculating on a single rate cut in 2024, likely to materialize in December.

Typically, gold and other precious metals exhibit a negative correlation with high interest rates, as they do not generate interest income, rendering them less attractive to investors.

