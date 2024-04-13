Greek Electricity Giant Acquires Bulgarian Solar Parks

Business » ENERGY | April 12, 2024, Friday // 11:48
Bulgaria: Greek Electricity Giant Acquires Bulgarian Solar Parks

The Greek national electricity company, PPC, has announced plans to acquire 500 megawatts of photovoltaic capacity in Bulgaria. This acquisition forms part of a broader project aimed at developing 90 installations with a combined capacity of up to 2,000 megawatts across Italy, Bulgaria, Croatia, and Romania.

According to reports from Greek state television ERT, PPC has inked an agreement with MYTILINEOS Energy & Metals for the acquisition of photovoltaic parks in multiple countries. The project encompasses installations in Italy (503 megawatts), Romania (516 megawatts), Bulgaria (500 megawatts), and Croatia (445 megawatts), each at various stages of development.

Under the agreement, MYTILINEOS will be responsible for the design and construction of the installations, as well as their integration into the respective countries' electricity networks. The initiative marks a significant milestone in the transition towards green energy, with the photovoltaic parks expected to cater to the energy needs of approximately 320 thousand households and save an estimated 3.4 million tons of carbon emissions.

PPC's expansion into Southeast Europe aligns with its strategy to capitalize on the diverse weather conditions in the region. With a goal to reach a total installed capacity of 8.9 gigawatts from renewable energy sources, the acquisition of photovoltaic parks in Bulgaria represents a strategic investment in the company's sustainable energy future.

Following PPC's capital increase in 2021, the Greek state now holds a stake of just over 34 percent in the national electricity company, underscoring its continued involvement in driving forward the transition to renewable energy.

As PPC expands its footprint in the renewable energy sector, the acquisition of photovoltaic parks in Bulgaria marks a significant step towards achieving its ambitious goals for sustainable energy generation and reducing carbon emissions.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: PPC, photovoltaic parks, Bulgaria, energy

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Balchik Airport Welcomes Over 20 Planes from Romania to Mark Schengen Entry

In a momentous occasion marking the entry of Bulgaria and Romania into the Schengen area by air and sea, Balchik Airport is set to witness a remarkable gathering of more than 20 planes from Romania

Business » Tourism | April 13, 2024, Saturday // 09:10

European Commission Partners with Bulgaria to Promote Euro Adoption

In a significant move toward Bulgaria's integration into the Eurozone, the European Commission (EC) has pledged support for the country's efforts to promote the adoption of the euro

Business » Finance | April 12, 2024, Friday // 15:15

First Measles Case Reported in Bulgaria!

The National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases in Bulgaria has confirmed the country's first case of measles, sparking concerns about potential outbreaks.

Society » Health | April 12, 2024, Friday // 14:52

Bulgarian Defense Ministry Pushes for Increase in Military Spending to 2.5% of GDP

Amidst discussions in the Bulgarian parliament, Acting Minister of Defense Atanas Zapryanov has announced plans for a significant boost in military spending, aiming for it to reach 2.5% of the country's gross domestic product (GDP)

Politics » Defense | April 12, 2024, Friday // 14:14

Survey Reveals Deep Discontent and Frustration with Bulgaria's Political Landscape

Amidst mounting frustration and disillusionment, a recent survey conducted by the Market Links agency sheds light on the prevailing sentiments surrounding Bulgaria's political landscape

Politics | April 12, 2024, Friday // 13:00

Bulgarian Defense Minister: No Political Decision Yet on Conscription Return

Amid growing concerns over security in the wake of the conflict in Ukraine, Bulgaria's Acting Minister of Defense, Atanas Zapryanov, has addressed the issue of conscription, stating that while it is being discussed, no political decision has been reached

Politics » Defense | April 12, 2024, Friday // 12:19
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Energy

Oil Prices Surge Amid Middle East Tensions

Oil prices have surged due to renewed concerns about the Middle East conflict. Brent crude futures increased by 0.32% to 90.80 USD per barrel, while American WTI crude rose by 0.3% to 86.50 USD per barrel

Business » Energy | April 11, 2024, Thursday // 14:03

Bulgargaz Loses 27% Market Share Due to Contract with 'Botas

Bulgaria's state-owned energy company, "Bulgargaz," has suffered a significant setback, losing 27% of its market share as a result of a contract with the Turkish company "Botas"

Business » Energy | April 11, 2024, Thursday // 11:26

Bulgaria Sees Surge in Solar Power and Coal Plant Decline in 2023 Electricity Report

A remarkable shift in Bulgaria's energy landscape has been unveiled in the latest report from the Commission for Energy and Water Regulation, submitted to the Bulgarian parliament

Business » Energy | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 09:38

Europe Natural Gas Prices Surge to EUR 29/MWh Following Russian Attack on Ukrainian Facility

Natural gas prices in Europe experienced a significant spike, surpassing 2% to reach 29 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) on Monday

Business » Energy | March 25, 2024, Monday // 19:07

Ukraine Eyes Nuclear Reactor Deal with Bulgaria Amid Energy Crisis

Amidst Ukraine's urgent need for additional power sources following the closure of the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Business » Energy | March 22, 2024, Friday // 15:25

Bulgaria Advances Cooperation with USA for Kozloduy NPP Expansion

Bulgarian lawmakers have taken a significant step toward bolstering the nation's energy infrastructure by advancing cooperation with the United States for the construction of Units 7 and 8 at the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant

Business » Energy | March 21, 2024, Thursday // 10:25
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria