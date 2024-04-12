Sofia's New Express Bus Service Links Central Station to Airport, Promising Faster Travel Times
In order to streamline transportation between Sofia's Central Station and the airport, a new express bus line, operated by double-decker buses, has been launched on a trial basis starting today. This initiative aims to provide commuters with a quicker and more efficient travel option, significantly reducing journey times between the city center and the airport terminals.
The express line, designed to optimize travel times, promises a swift trip of approximately 25 minutes in each direction. Notably, travelers heading from the airport to the city center can expect an even shorter journey of around 16 minutes, down from the previous 29 minutes. This remarkable reduction in travel time is made possible by employing a strategic approach, including fewer stops along the route, dedicated bus lanes, and utilizing Brussels Blvd for direct access to the airport.
Commencing operations from the early hours of the morning until late at night, the express service offers extended operating hours to accommodate travelers' diverse schedules. The service kicks off with the first departure from Central Station scheduled at 5:10 a.m., with the final departure slated for 11:30 p.m. Commuters can expect buses to arrive at regular intervals of 30 minutes throughout the day, ensuring convenient access to and from the airport at various times.
This new initiative marks a significant step forward in enhancing the public transportation infrastructure in Sofia, providing residents and visitors alike with a more efficient and reliable travel option. By introducing faster and more convenient bus services, authorities aim to alleviate congestion, reduce travel times, and improve overall accessibility within the city.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Weather in Bulgaria For The Weekend: Sunny Skies and Brief Showers Ahead
Overnight, most parts of the country will experience mostly clear skies, with temporary increases in cloudiness expected over the eastern half of the Danubian Plain
Bulgarian Composer Borislav Slavov Wins Prestigious BAFTA Award for Game Music
Talented Bulgarian composer Borislav Slavov has clinched the prestigious BAFTA award for Best Music at the 20th edition of the BAFTA GAMES AWARDS
First Measles Case Reported in Bulgaria!
The National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases in Bulgaria has confirmed the country's first case of measles, sparking concerns about potential outbreaks.
Pompeii's Latest Find Reveals Dining Hall Adorned with Trojan War Treasures
Archaeologists have unearthed a remarkable piece of ancient history in Pompeii, revealing a hidden gem that transports us back to the era of Emperor Augustus
J.K. Rowling Criticizes 'Harry Potter' Actors for Gender Reassignment Support
Renowned author J.K. Rowling stated that she won't grant forgiveness to actors involved in the "Harry Potter" series adaptation, even if they apologize for their support of transgender individuals, BTA reported
April 12th: Commemorating World Aviation and Cosmonautics Day!
The date April 12th marks a significant moment in human history, the International Day of Aviation and Astronautics, commemorating Yuri Gagarin's groundbreaking journey into space aboard the "Vostok 1" spacecraft in 1961